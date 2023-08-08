BISBEE — Once again, the matter of awarding contracts to two companies for ballot paper was tabled by the Cochise County Board of Supervisors, this time until the Aug. 22 meeting.
There was no discussion on the agenda item, which was to award a $30,800 contract to Authentix for ballot paper with security measures to prevent fraud. The board also was to award Pro Vote Solutions a contract that tendered a variety of paper sizes and costs ranging from $1,322.46 per 1,000 for 8.5-by-11-inch ballots to $1,388.16 per 1,000 8.5-by-19-inch ballots. Pro Vote ghostmarks for the ballots would add another $436.28 per 1,000 for 8.5-by-11-inch ballotst o $469.08 for 8.5-by-19 inches. For those checking the ballots, special fob readers were listed at $150 each and Ultraviolet LED lights were $25 each.
Supervisors Peggy Judd, Ann English and Tom Crosby approved tabling the item.
During the call to the public, Ann Carle of Bisbe, and Allison Morse of Portal, who spoke on behalf of 37 Portal residents, told the supervisors they considered the $1 million provided by the state a grant offered to correct an election problem that did not exist in the county or the state. Morse called it a scam and Carl said, “It doesn’t smell right.”
The state offered $1 million to test tamper–proof ballots with special markings. Since County Recorder David Stevens was the only person to request the grant, the state gave him the whole $1 million.
But, according to the records, he had to spend the money and provide a report back to the state of his findings by April 30. He did not meet the deadline.
He told the supervisors he had until the end of May and then later said he had until the end of the year.
However, the award letter from the state dated Aug. 7 included with the agenda information only gave him until Sept. 30.
“Any reporting on or after Oct. 1, 2023, will not be acceptable for consideration,” stated the letter.
English again said she did not have all the information she wanted to move forward with the approvals. Judd and Crosby voted with her.
They will hold a special meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 22, to discuss the grant and the contractors.
During the COVID–19 pandemic when businesses were suffering, the supervisors waived certain fees from July 1, 2022 to Dec. 31, 2022 and used American Rescue Plan Act funds to pay for them. The county increased the fees for environmental health inspections to try to recover actual costs of the inspectors. Small businesses were eligible to receive assistance from the county if they adopted safer operating procedures.
According to Budget Manager Juan Frisby, the county received 144 waiver requests, which totaled $25,900.
The supervisors approved the shift from ARPA funds to the environmental health division to replace the lost revenue from waiving the fees.
Court Appointed Special Advocate funding of $132,152 provided by the Arizona Supreme Court, Administrative Office of the Courts, was approved with a $7,069 match in funds.
The allocation for the CASA program allows the county to recruit and train community–based volunteers to represent and advocate for the best interests of abused and neglected children in the courts. It funds two full-time employees.
The supervisors also approved the continuation of the two–year partnership with the Human Society of Southern Arizona to transport animals from the Douglas Animal Shelter to the Tucson shelter for adoption.
Over the last two years, 218 animals have been shifted at a cost of $12,615, which is borne by the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office. Costs are set at $32,000 annually.
A new policy to allow full-time county employees to take a leave of absence without pay in certain circumstances was approved. There was no such leave included in previous employee handbooks.
All such leaves must be approved by department directors, who are able to deny the request. There is no appeal of the decision. Any request of more than two pay periods requires the approval of the County Administrator or Deputy County Administrator, in addition to the department directors.
An employee who is granted a leave of absence without pay is not eligible to accrue personal leave or sick leave until returning to a paid status.
