BISBEE — Once again, the matter of awarding contracts to two companies for ballot paper was tabled by the Cochise County Board of Supervisors, this time until the Aug. 22 meeting.

There was no discussion on the agenda item,  which was to award a $30,800 contract to Authentix for ballot paper with security measures to prevent fraud. The board also was to award Pro Vote Solutions a contract that tendered a variety of paper sizes and costs ranging from $1,322.46 per 1,000 for 8.5-by-11-inch ballots to $1,388.16 per 1,000 8.5-by-19-inch ballots. Pro Vote ghostmarks for the ballots would add another $436.28 per 1,000 for 8.5-by-11-inch ballotst o $469.08 for 8.5-by-19 inches. For those checking the ballots, special fob readers were listed at $150 each and Ultraviolet LED lights were $25 each.

