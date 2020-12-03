When it comes to individuals who have aided in the community evolution of Sierra Vista and Fort Huachuca, many have passed on with only their stories remaining in their relatives’ memory.
But one of the notable figures in the Fort Huachuca Museum, Our Lady of The Mountains Catholic Church and the Fry Fire District devotes herself to maintaining and sharing the history of our area.
Elizabeth “Bess” Banister, 94, continues to manage the gift shop at the Fort Huachuca Museum, attentively curating the merchandise since 1983. Along with her late husband, Grady, Banister restarted the museum society in 1980, when she wanted to expand the gift shop’s merchandise.
Since then, Banister has taken great pride in traveling to trade shows and conventions in Phoenix to find a wide variety of books, clothing, toys and jewelry for museum visitors.
“At the beginning ... They really didn’t have anything, they had Indian type dolls and some stuff for kids in high school, like pencils,” Banister said. “But (there was) very little. I just enjoyed it so much, it was new to me and kept me busy all the time.”
Banister actively works at the museum with 17 other volunteers. However, the museum has been closed to the public since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Banister was born in 1926 in Wilber, Nebraska, and grew up on her family farm as the youngest with three siblings. Banister graduated from Wilber High School in 1944 and got a job as a messenger to the assistant general’s office at the West Point Military Academy, delivering, organizing and filing documents.
Banister briefly left West Point for art school in New York City, but was unable to attend due to the cost of tuition. While in the city, Banister recalled seeing a flyer for Barbizon Modeling Academy and decided to enroll.
“I would model for fashion shows and ladies clubs,” she said. “Anywhere they had a fashion show, even here on Fort Huachuca, I would model.”
After working for a year as a model, Banister became a messenger in the physical education department at West Point where she recalls seeing the instructors teaching cadets gymnastics, boxing and golf among other sports.
Banister didn’t know that a simple request for a photo would lead her to her future husband. According to Banister, Dorris Barth, the cadet hostess at West Point, called her into her office to ask if she would model for two cadets who were trying to enter photos into a contest. Banister agreed, already knowing one of the cadets and quickly becoming acquainted with the other cadet, Grady H. Banister Jr., a photographer for the Howitzer Yearbook. Shortly thereafter, the couple began dating.
Banister married Grady shortly after his graduation from West Point in 1950. Grady was assigned to the 97 Signal Battalion and the couple was stationed in Boeblingen, Germany, for three years.
The couple moved back to the U.S. in 1953 and Grady attended signal school at Fort Monmouth, New Jersey. A year later, Grady Banister was selected to attend Stanford University, where he graduated with Master’s degrees in industrial engineering and electrical engineering.
In 1959, Grady was stationed to Fort Huachuca, and got a job at Electronic Proving Ground as an operations officer in the automatic data department. The couple later moved to California, but returned to Sierra Vista in 1978. Grady Banister became the Technical Director at EPG, a position he held for 16 years.
The Banisters became board members of the Fry Fire District and part of the founding committee for Our Lady Of The Mountains Catholic Church. Elizabeth Banister served on the board of the Fry Fire District from 2014-18.
Robert E. Reiner, owner of Reiner Consulting, has known the Banisters for more than 40 years and described them as “straight-arrowed people.” Reiner worked with Grady Banister at EPG.
“(Grady Banister) did a lot of good for the organization, and he’s been a very good technical director. He was a great guy,” said Reiner.
The couple was married for 49 years and had seven children. Grady Banister died on Nov. 1, 1999, due to complications from pneumonia. “It was so sad because he really wanted to see the new millennium,” Elizabeth said.
Posthumously, EPG’s headquarters was named “Banister Hall” in Grady Banister’s honor on Feb. 9, 2001.