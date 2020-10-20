TOMBSTONE — No parade is complete without a band, and thanks to Benson Middle School, the Tombstone Helldorado Days Parade had a marching band in Sunday’s lineup.
“We marched in the parade last year when there were about six bands involved, but this year we were the only marching band,” said Ron Rivera, the school’s band and music teacher. “Attendance was down because of scheduling conflicts and because we got late notice on this parade, but we were glad to continue the tradition of including a band in Tombstone’s parade.”
Seventeen of Rivera’s band members participated, or about half his class.
Gordon Anderson, who serves on the Helldorado Inc. committee and is one of the event organizers, said he had reached out to several different bands throughout the area hoping to find a group that would be able to perform.
“Because of COVID issues, it was a lot more difficult to find marching bands this year, so we were thrilled and fortunate that Benson Middle School agreed to do this for us,” he said. “They sounded great and having the Benson Bobcats was definitely one of our parade highlights.”
The middle schoolers performed Benson’s school song, along with a drum cadence.
“The students and I had fun at the beginning of the parade taking pictures with other participants,” Rivera said. “All in all, it was a pretty fun day, and the students are already asking what other parades we can march in. They would like to do the Helldorado parade again next year.”