BENSON — Insurify recently gave Benson a “2020 Most Courageous Cities Award.”
According to Insurify, an insurance comparison shopping website, “the most courageous cities were identified through a proprietary scoring algorithm using metrics including occupation and active military or veteran status. Residents in these courageous cities represent the utmost bravery while serving their communities in 2020.”
“From what I understand, the ‘Most Courageous City Award’ is based on data that is compiled from applications for insurance policies," Benson Vice Mayor Joe Konrad said. "Insurify considers the number of people who live in Benson and work in higher-risk jobs such as public safety, critical infrastructure, active military and veterans to be proportionally higher than in other Arizona cities. The award honors the individual contributions to the community as well as the community as a whole. This award is a special honor for me since I work in a critical infrastructure occupation, am an elected official representing the citizens of Benson.”
Benson has a connection to its veterans.
“The city doesn’t have any formal veterans outreach program," Konrad said. "The city did adopt a policy a few years ago, thanks in large part to former councilman David Lambert, that gives military veterans preference for consideration for open positions within the city. I think that the community as a whole is very welcoming to veterans and openly exhibits their support. One example is the recent efforts by the Chamber of Commerce to bring the traveling Vietnam Memorial Wall to Benson and the public support that was shown by the number of people that took the time to visit the wall.”
Konrad’s son, Jesse, is an United States Air Force Veteran.
“Well, I would say we have a lot of older vets, but we also have young ones," Benson Mayor Toney King said. "So I feel it’s a mix. A good mix.”
Law enforcement also rates high.
“From my perspective, the relationship with law enforcement is healthy and stable." Konrad said. "Being a small town means that our police officers are also our friends and neighbors. It is easy to build a trusting relationship with people who you actually know and can relate to.”
“We have a lot of long-term people, we do. We have some short-term people too,” King added.
“I do stand with all of our first responders. My son works with the department of corrections here. My son-in-law is the assistant fire chief of Sierra Vista.
“We are trying to make sure that we’re very inviting of people coming into our community. We want all of our first responders to be very welcoming to whoever comes in.”
King sees good things in Benson's future and good things for its residents despite COVID-19.
“We want to make sure that they’re being safe," he said. "We want to make sure they have the materials needed to survive this crisis. We want to make sure people are staying healthy and I just pray that we all get through this,.
“Really good people. Benson’s done really well and our community couldn’t have done it without any of them out there.”
“I think that Toney and I, together, brought back some much needed civility to Benson City Council and were able to work together even when we disagreed on something,” Konrad added.
Other cities that received the 2020 Most Courageous Cites Award include Kapolei,Hawaii; Leavenworth, Kansas; Fort Bragg, North Carolina; and Newport, Rhode Island.
For information regarding Insurify’s selection process, visit https://insurify.com/insights/most-courageous-cities-awards-2020/.