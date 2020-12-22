BENSON — When the Benson Chamber of Commerce and Mayor Toney King joined forces in urging Benson and surrounding communities to light up for the holidays, they responded.
“Light Up Benson was designed to give families a joyful holiday experience from the safety of their vehicles without the risk of being exposed to COVID,” said King, who recently tested positive for the virus. “Benson did an amazing job of decorating homes, churches and businesses, as did Pomerene, St. David and the Kartchner Vistas area.”
Along with spectacular light displays, some families are collecting food donations for the Community Food Pantry of Benson and the Benson Area Food Bank, King said.
“I think it is an incredible show of generosity the way our community comes together to help people get through tough times.”
On Saturday, the Food Pantry received 420 pounds of food, collected by Rochelle and Richard Sackett at their show of lights in Kartchner Vistas, according to Food Pantry Board President Najayyah Many Horses.
“It’s these kinds of outreach efforts that help us get through particularly difficult times when there is a tremendous amount of need,” she said. “Between job losses to COVID and a tough economy, families depend on the food that we give them. We rely on donations, and truly appreciate the community’s support.”
For those who have not gone on a drive down Pomerene Road, wound through Benson’s spectacular light displays or driven past the homes in Kartchner Vistas, both King and Many Horses say it’s an opportunity that should not be missed.
“The lights take your breath away,” Many Horses said. “It’s a wonderful way for families to experience the holidays.”