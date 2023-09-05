Mesa residents Victoria Lephan and her 8-year-old son, Bryant, along with family friend Mikhail Perez, team up to send off a lantern with loving wishes to the Lephan's deceased husband at Saturday's Lantern Festival in Benson.
BENSON - This Saturday, September 9, the night skies will come to life as hundreds of lanterns will serenely lift into the air creating an enchanting spectacle of light.
For the sixth time the city of Benson is organizing and hosting what has become one of the most popular local events of the year.
“It’s really become our signature event, it really has. It’s a great family event and this will be our sixth year,” Benson Mayor Joe Konrad said.
The event starts at 3 p.m. and runs until 8 p.m.
They encourage guests to bring blankets to sit on or lawn chairs, strollers, and wagons for children, along with insect spray and sunscreen. A light jacket is also recommended as it may cool off after sundown.
At 3 p.m. there’s plenty of sun so organizers are okay with shade structure like umbrellas or E-Z-up type canopies.
The park setting at San Pedro Golf Course is ideal for tailgate games like badminton, cornhole. The city is putting up a few sets of cornhole boards too, however, metal horseshoes will not be allowed.
Merch and food vendors, additional lanterns, event shirts and souvenirs for sale, then there’s a 50/50 raffle so bring some cash.
You may wish to bring a BBQ grill lighter for easier lantern lighting although a regular lighter is provided.
The traditions of lantern lighting vary with cultures, some write riddles, to some it can symbolize people letting go of their past selves and getting new ones, a symbol of renewal, and some write hopes and wishes.
Bring additional markers to get creative with your lantern too, but two markers are provided.
According to ticket sales, the event drew 2,200 guests last year, about 550 more than the 2021 crowd. Past years have drawn as many as 3,000 so they’re hoping to set a record.
There’re a few rules, like, there will be no outside food or drinks, pets or weapons permitted. Checks will not be accepted as payment at the event.
Those who violate the commonsense rules may be asked to leave the event and those who are asked to leave will not be readmitted.
Advance tickets for the 6th Annual Lantern Festival are only available through Eventbrite.
Those who wish to make a cash transaction may do so in the Administrative Office at City Hall located at 120 W. 6th Street from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday or at the gate on the day of the event.
Tickets are $17 for entry, $25 for entry, one lantern, $30 for two entries, one lantern, $38 for 2/2, and a family 4/2 pack for $50. Free for 5 and under.
The San Pedro Golf Course is at 926 Madison Street.
