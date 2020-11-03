For many coaches and teams, the success of their season is rated in their number of victories. For others, however, success is gauged by the dedication, attitude and growth of its members.
For the Benson Bobcats soccer team, that was the success of their season. Their biggest victories were in the positive character traits they showed during their 2020 season.
“I have coached some great people and this year was no different,” said Benson soccer coach Gary Douglas, who has been the ‘Cats’ varsity coach for 12 years.
This season may have been overshadowed by COVID-19 restrictions but the dedication of the players did not waver.
“COVID-19 initially changed many things about fall sports but once we were able to develop a routine everything just fell into place,” Douglas said. “Not having school or school sports for six months is a recipe for a challenging season but our athletes adapted well. They were just happy to be back together as a team. They knew some rules would be changed but we had no problems with them understanding or questioning the rules.”
Both the coaches and the team members were strongly aware of the loyalty and dedication that was developing on the team. They grew closer and had fun as a team through their motivation to continually get better, through their teamwork in practices and games and from their ability to encourage and support one another.
“When we played, either in practice or games, we really enjoyed ourselves. We always had a blast on the field,” senior co-captain Liam Sprietsma said. “Supporting each other the way we did made everyone happy.
“I think our entire team gave it everything they had all season,” Sprietsma said. “Giving it all you have, even when you lose a game, is respecting your team and your teammates. And it’s respecting the seniors because it’s their last year.”
“I always enjoyed going to practices and games,” fellow senior Grayson Judd said. “Everyone, the coaches and the players, contributed and no one ever got down on anyone but always stayed positive. Soccer was just fun.”
The welcoming and respectful atmosphere was echoed by assistant coach Sepp Sprietsma, who has been volunteering with the program for four years.
“Everyone is welcoming to everyone in our soccer program,” the coach said. “What I saw this year was that being a part of the team and our soccer community was more important than winning, especially with everything that has been going on with COVID. Our team valued unity and togetherness. They did not cave in to defeat but stuck together throughout the season.”
In addition to the athletes' unwavering dedication, Douglas has always been pleased with the support of the school, the Benson community and his athletes’ parents.
“We have the greatest fans at home and at away games,” Douglas said. “It might have been 100 degrees early in the season or 32 degrees for our senior night game, our fans still came out to support us.”
Bobcats soccer may have ended their season with a 2-6 record but that is only what the record books will say. It is what happened in their "new normal" 2020 soccer season that set the team apart. It was the values they stood by, their hard work, dedication and perseverance that led them through their season.
“It all came down to the fun they all had playing soccer,” Sepp Sprietsma said.