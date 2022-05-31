With little resources in the area to help those with mental health issues, the Cochise County Sheriff's Office, armed with a $1.2 million grant from the Legacy Foundation of Southeast Arizona, hopes to make inroads that could provide more services.
The grant money, which will be distributed over the next three years, will enable the Sheriff's Office to hire three mental health experts and one plain-clothes detention officer who would be a liaison between the Cochise County Jail and mental health professionals.
The personnel the Sheriff's Office will soon begin recruiting will not be limited to working just at the jail, where a great majority of the inmates have mental health issues, but all over Cochise County.
"This is for all of Cochise County," Sheriff Mark Dannels said recently. "We will share this with our law enforcement partners, with our educators, our schools, so we have multi-discipline professionals working for the good of our county when it comes to mental health."
The grant was announced last week at the Legacy Foundation's annual awards ceremony. The Legacy Foundation of Southeast Arizona was founded in 1963, its mission to promote health and community wellness by offering grants and educational workshops enhancing the functions of nonprofit organizations.
The sheriff's office was chosen as one of the top grantees after Sheriff's Cmdr. Robert Watkins created a presentation pointing to the lack of mental health care facilities in Cochise County. Watkins' report also underscores how law enforcement and other professionals in the area respond when there is a mental health situation in the community and how that must change.
"The current practice is not working and we can do better," Watkins says. "Our response has always been reactionary. We only respond when someone is in a mental health crisis.
"Why can't we identify people suffering from mental illness and visit them when they're not coping with alcohol or under the influence of illegal drugs and not experiencing a mental health crisis?"
Watkins and Dannels mentioned the county jail and the mental health issues that dominate there.
"We know there is a large component of mental health issues among the people who are incarcerated," Watkins said. "How can we reduce the capacity in our jail by reducing those who are mentally ill?
"Someone who lands in the jail who commits petty offenses and who is obviously mentally ill, those are some of the people we need to get to. How do we help that person? How do we change that?"
Watkins hopes that once the mental health professionals and the jail liaison are hired in the county, the local effort could be modeled after the GRACE program, Giving Recovery A Chance. It is a program intended primarily for heavy users of the criminal justice system whose mental health problems potentially affect their ability to meaningfully assist in their own defense and complicate their daily lives.
The sheriff's office will be partnering with La Frontera in its efforts, as well as with school officials and other law enforcement agencies.
SEABHS La Frontera, a center that provides mental health and substance abuse treatment services, is going to expand three programs throughout Cochise County. One of the plans includes Benson, where La Frontera will double the occupancy of the transitional Inman House within the next couple of years.
La Frontera, which was also awarded a grant by the Legacy Foundation, also will have its first residential substance abuse facility in Cochise County. The facility will have 28 beds. There also will be 23-hour dropoff monitoring beds.
At the moment, if an individual suffers a mental health crisis, there aren't many options available in Cochise County, Dannels said.
"Right now, we're taking people to Canyon Vista (Medical Center), or Pima County," he said. "It's an expense. You're also taking people out of their home county.
"But we have limited resources here. We submitted a proposal that addresses early intervention for juveniles and adults to address those who have an issue within a neighborhood, a community or a family."
At last week's Legacy Foundation event, Chief Executive Officer Margaret Hepburn said the pandemic had intensified mental health issues in the community across the board.
“Mental health really touches everybody, children more than ever now right now with the pandemic,” she said. “The board really considered a lot of different options and finally came back to mental health being the priority.”
Dannels said the personnel hired with the grant funds would have to commit to living in Cochise County for four years.
The mission of the team, according to Watkins' presentation, would include:
- Providing safe, compassionate, and effective responses to individuals living with a mental illness by responding to and providing immediate aid to those experiencing a mental health crisis.
- Collaborating with regional partners to take a proactive approach to address the needs of those who have a mental illness by allocating resources and programs to address their specific mental health issues.
- Educating regional law enforcement officers, the family of those afflicted with mental illness and school staff in the areas of Crisis Intervention Techniques and how to respond to a person experiencing a mental health crisis.
The program's vision is to help improve the lives of those with mental illness by taking a proactive approach. Available resources would be allocated to those who have a mental illness while simultaneously educating law enforcement officers, family members and school staff in crisis intervention techniques to successfully de-escalate crisis situations.
Current practice is reactionary, which can lead to a less desirable outcome, Watkins says in his presentation.
"When deputies receive a report of someone in crisis, they can respond to the following possible scenarios: Suicidal with no threat to another person; suicidal with a threat to another person; erratic behavior, no threat to other people; and erratic behavior, a threat to another person."
Sheriff's spokeswoman Carol Capas said the sheriff's office will be looking for suggestions from mental health professionals on how to best allocate the resources once the employees are on board. The sheriff's office is asking that anyone in the field who is interested in this effort to contact Watkins.
Dannels is hopeful the initiative will be successful.
"I think we can do something," he said. "I see a really nice network building in Cochise County. It's something we're excited about."