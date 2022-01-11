BENSON — During a special meeting on Monday, Benson City Council members voted to release an audio of applicants who interviewed for a vacant city council seat.
The interviews are conducted in executive session, with 13 applicants vying for a council seat vacated by Lupe Diaz in November. Diaz resigned from council in November after he was appointed to represent District 14 in the state legislature.
Benson Mayor Joe Konrad requested the audio be available to the public for purposes of transparency. After a brief discussion, the motion to release the interview audio as public record was approved unanimously.
The 13 City Council applicants are:
• Levi Johnson
• Seth Judd
• Elton Bowman
• Christopher Tapia
• Lori McGoffin
• Christine O’Hara
There will be a special meeting of the mayor and council at 6:30 Wednesday, Jan. 12, at city council chambers, 599 S. Dragoon St., with two new business items on the agenda.
The first is to discuss and possibly appoint an individual to fill the vacated City Council seat.
The second item calls for possible action to authorize a construction services agreement for renovation work to the City Council chambers for $82,742. The current building was donated to the city by the Benson Lions Club when the organization disbanded in December 2020 after serving the community for 70 years.