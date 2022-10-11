BENSON — Monday’s City Council meeting opened with three proclamations by Mayor Joe Konrad, along with a public hearing regarding possible annexation of 246 acres northwest of Benson and a list of agenda items.

The mayor read a proclamation declaring Oct. 13, 2022, as “Teri Braatz Day” in honor of the 100th birthday of local resident Teresa Braatz for her years of selfless community service.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?