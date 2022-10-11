BENSON — Monday’s City Council meeting opened with three proclamations by Mayor Joe Konrad, along with a public hearing regarding possible annexation of 246 acres northwest of Benson and a list of agenda items.
The mayor read a proclamation declaring Oct. 13, 2022, as “Teri Braatz Day” in honor of the 100th birthday of local resident Teresa Braatz for her years of selfless community service.
In the second proclamation, Konrad is designating Nov. 1, 2022, as “Extra Mile Day,” when individuals in the community are urged to take time to “go the extra mile” themselves, while acknowledging all who are inspirational in their efforts to make the world a better place.
Through the third proclamation, Konrad is calling upon citizens to commend America’s veterans on Nov. 11 by observing Veterans Day through participation in ceremonies and events in honor of the men and women who have served.
A public hearing regarding a proposed annexation request of 246 acres into the city of Benson did not receive public comment. The property owner, Ernie Graves, presented information about the annexation and his plans for developing the property. The location is north of Interstate 10 and includes portions of State Route 90 and West Dark Star Road.
When addressing council, Graves told members that in his master plan he has 150 acres designated for residential purposes and 75 acres for industrial and commercial.
“The main thrust for me was to open up the four corners at I-10 and State Route 90 for an extension of State Route 90 to bring in a residential element,” Graves said.
Graves is proposing 3,000 residential units in 15 buildings on 26 acres, leaving 100-plus acres of open space and roadways. Although Graves presented his development plan, the only issue before council at the hearing was the proposed property annexation.
A Better Bucks program that community member Christine O’Hara hopes to launch in Benson for the benefit of low income residents did not receive council approval. O’Hara was seeking $5,000 in support from the city to start the program. Council members did not feel comfortable allocating the $5,000 for the program at this time, as they weren’t sure how well it would fit with Benson.
Council approved a new pay-by-text feature to be used by the city’s utility customers, an option that is free and easy to use, according to Benson Finance Director Megan Moreno.
In presenting the city’s financial position for August 2022, Moreno showed the month’s citywide revenues at $1,020,903, a slight decrease of about $6,000 from the previous August. Year-to-date, Moreno said the city’s revenues are up by about $144,900.
When looking at expenses for August, the city experienced a decrease of about $67,00, compared to the prior year. Year-to-date, the city’s expenses are up by about $75,000 which Moreno said is due to payroll costs.
Overall, the city’s net position for August is $319,857. Year-to-date, the city is at $783,381, reflecting an increase of $69,284 from the previous year.
The next council meeting is 7 p.m., Nov. 11, in the city council chambers, 599 S. Dragoon St.
