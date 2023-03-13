The four people killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 near Benson Friday night were from Louisiana and California, a spokesman from the Arizona Department of Public Safety said Tuesday.

Officials said the driver of a semi who was carrying coffee beans was heading west on the freeway when he swerved into the east lanes, slamming into another semi around 8 p.m. Friday.

