Every year a large crowd lines Benson's parade route for the city's annual Fourth of July parade, believed to be state's oldest Independence Day parade. The crowd stands for the national anthem before the parade's official start.
Uncle Sam (Ray Johnson) has become a traditional presence in Benson's Independence Day parade as he walks along the parade route handing flags to kids and adults. Johnson won first place this year for the parade's best walking entry.
Firefighters with the Pomerene Fire District manage to defend their territory and win a fierce standoff against Benson Fire Department as part of the Fourth of July festivities at Lions Park in Benson.
