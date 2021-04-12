BENSON — While winding through the “lower loop” campsites of Kartchner Caverns State Park on Saturday, visitors were immediately struck by a vast expanse of Airstreams.
The collection of silvery travel trailers — both vintage and modern-day models — came from all parts of the state for a rally organized by the Arizona Airstream Club.
“Nationally, Airstream clubs are divided into 12 regions, and Arizona is part of Region 11, said Bob Doster, past president of the Arizona Club. “Our region includes Arizona, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, Wyoming, El Paso (Texas) and all of Mexico. We have 22 Airstreams at this rally. We’re here to tour and experience all parts of Cochise County.”
Some members of Arizona’s Airstream family arrived Thursday, while others trickled in on Friday. Most members of the group remained in the area until late Sunday morning, when they packed up and headed back home.
Bob Doster and his wife, Mary, are from Buckeye, a community located west of Phoenix.
“We have a 1969 Airstream which we refurbished to its original look, right down to the green countertops that were popular at the time this was built,” Mary Doster said. “Because we enjoy traveling and the friends we’ve made through the club, we attend as many rallies as possible.”
While the Arizona Club typically holds a rally every month, the COVID pandemic caused RV parks to shut down in 2020. Now that COVID cases are on a downward trend, parks are reopening and travelers are venturing back out on the road again.
“We’ve been part of this Arizona Airstream Club for 16 years, and always enjoy the rallies,” said Nancy Fisher of Casa Grande. “The only thing all of us have in common are the Airstreams. We come from all walks of life and have different backgrounds and interests.”
The group’s members range from year-round Arizona residents to snowbirds.
“This particular tour has been an especially enjoyable experience for our group,” Fisher said. “We really enjoyed the warm welcome we received from Bob Nilson (Benson Visitor Center tourism supervisor). He came out to the campground to welcome us, and brought us information about different places to visit throughout Cochise County. Everyone really enjoyed Bob’s presentation.”
Originally from Sydney, Australia, Phil Street now lives in Oracle. He and his wife Deb enjoy hiking, so they visited Ramsey Canyon Preserve and the San Pedro House.
“We really enjoyed the bird watching in Ramsey Canyon. I think it was the nicest part of our trip,” Phil said. “We’re going to be traveling all summer, and will be picking up another rally in Delores, Colorado, in June.”
After 40 years as a dentist in Southern California, Tom Aufdemberg and his wife decided it was time to downsize and do some traveling.
“We sold the house, the dental practice and hit the road,” he said. “We were part of the ‘Kentucky Bourbon and Beyond’ caravan, a 30-day tour where we visited distilleries, museums and toured all kinds of attractions throughout Kentucky every day. It was a blast.”
The Aufdembergs started their Airstream adventures as “members at large” for three years while traveling the country.
“Then we leased a place in Havasu City, and are now members of the Arizona Club,” Tom said. “This is the first time we’ve visited Sierra Vista and Bisbee. We’re having a great time.”
Steven and Lisa Parr of Casa Grande enjoyed their Cochise County experience and the friends they’ve made through their Airstream travels. They shared information about Airstream’s founder, Wally Byam, who built the world’s first Airstream travel trailer in 1929 in his backyard. Byam founded the company now known as Airstream in 1931. Byam’s goal was to design a comfortable living space that provided an “endless source of friendships, travel, fun and personal experiences,” through rallies and club gatherings.
Arizona Airstream Club Vice President Mike McBurney, who will be the club’s president next year, talked about his Cochise County experiences.
“My wife (Gail) and I live in Ajo, but we used to live in Rio Rico, so we visited Cochise County a lot while we were there,” he said. “We love this area and have spent time in Tombstone, Bisbee and Benson.”
While camping at Kartchner Caverns State Park, they went on the Big Room cave tour.
“The whole story about the cave’s discovery is fascinating and the tours are incredibly well done,” he said. “It’s a beautiful park with great amenities for campers,” said McBurney, who has made arrangements for an April 2022 Rally in Tombstone.
“So, we’re returning to Cochise County next year,” he said. “We’re looking forward to touring more places in Cochise County.”