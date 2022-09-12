Ten-year-old Amos Davis joins his family as they volunteer to keep Benson clean. The Brighten the Path event was dedicated to all first responders in honor of their compassion and commitment in time of need and remembering 9/11.
A Benson Brighten the Path “A Day of Service” volunteer searches the streets for trash to pick up Saturday morning. This is one of two citywide cleanup projects Brighten the Path holds every year.
MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW
Volunteer Dan Gibson goes into the brush to collect refuse Saturday in Benson.
MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW
Benson Mayor Joe Konrad removes debris along the streets in the town during last weekend’s Brighten the Path event.
MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW
Ten-year-old Amos Davis joins his family as they volunteer to keep Benson clean. The Brighten the Path event was dedicated to all first responders in honor of their compassion and commitment in time of need and remembering 9/11.
MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW
Vicky Konrad and Josh Thompson creep into the desert in Benson as they contribute to Saturday’s citywide cleanup effort.
MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW
Larry Engelhardt is one of an estimated 60-80 volunteers helping to pick up refuse throughout Benson.
BENSON —A record 85 people participated in an all-volunteer trash cleanup on Saturday organized by Brighten the Path.
Dubbed “A Day of Service,” the citywide effort was dedicated to all first responders in recognition of their commitment in times of need, said Pam Masters, who co-organizes the Benson cleanup projects with her partner, Elton Bowman.
Volunteers met at Lions Park where they checked in for a brief organizational meeting and were assigned areas that needed work. They also were warned about staying safe.
“Brighten the Path trash pickups are one of the most important and widely accepted things going on right now,” Bowman said. “We are getting great coverage from the Sierra Vista Herald/Review and we got coverage on Channel 13 a couple of times.”
Bowman encouraged the group to pick up trash whenever and wherever they see it, every day, in order to make a larger difference in keeping the community clean and looking good. He praised the project’s volunteers for a recent award Brighten the Path received from the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality for its ongoing efforts in keeping Benson as trash free as possible.
“I also want to give recognition to the LDS (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints) for their participation,” Bowman said. “They repeatedly come forward for our cleanup efforts and today represent well over half of our group. Normally, we wait for the snowbirds to arrive in Benson before we do the fall cleanup because many of them join us for this event.”
The LDS Pomerene church provided refreshments after the cleanup for all those who returned to Lions Park once the project was completed.
Thanks to the group effort, 7,500 pounds of trash, or 3.75 tons, was hauled to Benson’s transfer station on Saturday.
“The entire county is aware of what we’re doing here in Benson, and other communities are following our lead,” Bowman said. “We had a crew that was just incredible. They showed up with pickup trucks, trailers and a lot of muscle, rolled up their sleeves and got busy. This was a great accomplishment, and we could never have done it without these amazing volunteers.”
Since Brighten the Path got its start six years ago, people in Benson are noticing the difference, and are doing more to keep the town clean, Bowman said.
“Big items like mattresses, chairs and tree trimmings were picked up on Saturday, which makes a huge difference in the way yards and alleyways look,” he added. “We’re completely amazed by the amount of participation we’ve received and are very grateful to everyone who comes out and participates in this effort. With the exception of smaller, targeted areas, our next citywide cleanup will be about six months from now, in the spring.”
For information, contact Elton Bowman at 520-686-3543 or Pam Masters at 520-686-1267.