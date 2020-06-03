BENSON — It was just a year ago that an ApexNetwork Physical Therapy franchise opened in Benson.
The facility, located at 569 W. Fourth Street in Butterfield Plaza, has now doubled in size.
“We opened in Benson April 8, 2019 and have expanded from 2,400 to 4,800-square feet,” said Physical Therapist Andrew Milligan who, with business partner Tom Goulding, also owns the ApexNetwork franchise in Sierra Vista.
“I opened in Benson by myself in April, and by July, I needed an assistant. Right after I came in, the business picked up quickly. In January and February, we were seeing between 110 and 120 appointments a week.”
As with most businesses, the COVID shutdown caused a big drop in clients, but Milligan expects business to pick up again.
While Milligan works out of the Benson location, Goulding operates the Sierra Vista franchise, which opened in October 2015 and was recognized nationally as ApexNetwork Franchise “Rookie of the Year” in 2016.
The new Benson franchise earned that same distinction in 2020.
“With the recent expansion in our Benson location, we’re adding services that target injury prevention and performance and rehabilitation programs for cyclists and golfers,” said Milligan, an avid road cyclist and mountain biker who also competes.
“Our bike fit process includes adjustment of the bike to fit the person’s body properly. We look at ways for the body to adapt to the activity of bicycling for the best possible cycling experience,” said Milligan.
A good bike fit focuses on three primary contact points — the saddle, pedals and handlebar — said Milligan, who also noted that complete bike fit sessions should also include attention to the body.
“Bicycling requires certain coordination, flexibility and strength, so bike fit includes exercises that best adapt clients to the demands of bicycling,” he explained. “These sessions should be performed by a physical therapist with knowledge in both the body and cycling.”
Seat angles must be correct for a comfortable cycling experience, Milligan said.
“An improper saddle tilt can lead to back pain. The handlebar height and reach are other factors that cyclists need to take into account for a comfortable ride. A lot of people can’t tolerate handlebars that are too far forward.”
If the handlebar is too close or too far away, the cyclist can experience neck, shoulder and back pain, said Milligan, who is BikePT certified, an entity that specializes in bicycling related injuries, treatment and bicycling biomechanics.
While Milligan works with the cyclists, Jaqi Bell, a physical therapist assistant and certified Titleist performance instructor, works with the golfers. Using a state-of-the art golf swing computerized program by K-Motion, Bell is able to evaluate a client’s swing when addressing the ball, at the top of the swing and on impact.
Golfers are fitted with sensors that assess the body’s movement patterns throughout the golf swing. Feedback is immediate and allows Bell to evaluate and better understand the person’s body limitations.
“After evaluating the information, I’m able to help the client address limitations and improve performance,” she said. “The technology helps increase body awareness and improve performance.”
Injury assessment is another component of the golf swing analysis.
“There is a specific screen that assesses injuries using a selective functional movement assessment,” she said.
On Monday, Bell worked with Sierra Vista resident Rick Hanson as he worked on his chipping technique with a 9-iron.
“I liked the immediate feedback,” he said after the session. “She (Bell) evaluated my posture, pelvis position and upper body position, and I knew right away what I needed to work on to improve.”
Hanson said the evaluation taught him a lot about his swing and adjustments he planned to make.
“Following the computerized analysis, there is a golf fitness package to help the client work through deficits,” Bell said. “An efficient swing is not the same for every golfer. It is individualized and depends on the person’s biomechanics, physical fitness, movement quality and current health history.”
The computerized analysis helps Bell create an individualized plan for each golfer, ranging from fitness training, physical therapy and treatment and swing mechanics coaching.
Along with Miligan and Bell, ApexNetwork is staffed with a full-time front office secretary, Rocio Varlea.
Milligan has been practicing physical therapy for 25 years. He earned his undergraduate degree at Northern Arizona University and his doctorate at Rocky Mountain University in Utah.