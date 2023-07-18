A delegation of international visitors representing the Arizona Office of Tourism received a private tour of the Mescal Movie Set conducted by Mark Sankey Sunday afternoon. In addition to two members of the Arizona Office of Tourism in Phoenix, the group represented Germany, Mexico, China and the UK.
From left, Arizona Office of Tourism Trade and Media Specialist Taryn Super, Benson Visitor Center Social Media Manager Kathy Lara, AOT Director of Media Relations Kimberly Todd and Social Media Marketing and Public Relations Managing Director Cynthia Zhou of Beijing, China look through a Cochise County directory at the Benson Visitor Center Sunday morning.
“Southern Arizona is a very special place, with a lot of interesting cultural and historical places to visit,” said Cynthia Zhou, social media, marketing and public relations manager for the tourism department based out of Beijing, China.
Zhou was one of four international visitors in Cochise County Saturday and Sunday, representing the Arizona Office of Tourism. The group was treated to a whirlwind tour of the Elgin Vineyards, Tombstone and Benson. “I like the colorful, diverse lifestyles here and the food is amazing,” Zhou said.
In addition to Zhou, the foreign visitors included Dulce Garcia of Mexico, Imogen Frew of the UK and Steffen Hager from Germany.
Arizona Office of Tourism Director of Media Relations Kimberly Todd and Office of Tourism Trade and Media Specialist Taryn Super were also part of the tour.
The group arrived in Arizona on July 9 for a three-day Governor’s Conference on Tourism in Tucson. They toured Tucson where they visited the DeGrazia Gallery in the Sun in Tucson’s historic district, hiked Tucson Mountain Park and watched a performance by Native Americans, Hager said.
On Saturday, the group visited the Elgin Vineyards, Kartchner Caverns and Tombstone, while Sunday kicked-off with a breakfast at the Benson Visitor Center where each member of the group earned a train engineer certificate, then headed to the Mescal Movie Set for a private tour of the historic old set conducted by Mark Sankey.
“I love the way the Benson Visitor Center embraces the railroad and the train’s history in Benson. They showcase it in a very engaging way,” Super said.
Hager said he wasn’t sure what to expect while visiting the desert Southwest, but was pleasantly surprised.
“I have enjoyed the friendly people and seeing the different cultures here. We have seen some beautiful places and learned a lot about this area and its history.”
From Tucson, the group headed to Southeastern Arizona where they experienced Elgin’s rich wine country, Tombstone’s rip roaring history and ended Saturday with a tour of Kartchner Caverns.
“The history of the cave and how it was discovered is fascinating to me,” Garcia said. “Everywhere we go, we are welcomed and treated very well by all the people we meet.”
At the Mescal Movie Set, Mark Sankey spoke of the set’s history and ongoing filming now that the movie set has undergone some renovation work.
“The set itself is only three miles off the highway, but once you’re here, it looks like an Old West town from the 1880sm” he said.
He explained that, while the set may look like a real town, it’s actually one big movie prop. When the movies come in, there are no building codes when they build this stuff. No one has ever lived here, no one was shot or killed here; these are props,” he said.
The group toured the inside of several of the set’s buildings, including a livery stable filled with old saddles, harnesses and a couple of carriages.
“While filming the Quick and the Dead, Leonardo DiCaprio and Sharon Stone filmed a scene in this livery stable,” Sankey said. Other popular actors that he mentioned include Jimmy Stewart, Clint Eastwood, Gregory Peck, Glenn Ford, Lee Marvin and Frank Sinatra, to name a few.
Following the Mescal tour, the group traveled to Phoenix for the next leg of their trip.
