Members of Arizona State University’s Tourism Student Association were at the Benson Visitor Center Saturday evening as one of the group’s stops while touring Southern Arizona.
About 30 students and two faculty members visited the San Xavier Del Bac mission in Tucson, then headed to Tombstone for a welcoming session at Tombstone Visitor Center with Kathy Wood, followed by a walking tour of the historic Old West town by Arizona Bill.
Benson Visitor Center was the next stop on the group’s tour. The visitors were treated to a pizza party while learning about Benson’s deep ties to the railroad industry. As the students arrived, Tourism Supervisor Bob Nilson and staff members Kathy Lara and Gay Spivey welcomed the group and answered questions about rural tourism in Benson and its surrounding communities.
“I really enjoyed meeting these graduate students and hearing their thoughts on where rural tourism is headed,” Lara said. “We were so honored that they chose the Benson Visitor for this tour. Their visit was actually supposed to happen in March of 2020, but when COVID shut down the entire state, it had to be postponed.”
Nilson spoke to the group about Benson’s historic significance in Cochise County because of the railroad.
Founded in 1880 when Southern Pacific Railroad came through Benson, the town was established as the transportation hub of Southern Arizona, connecting the mining towns of Tombstone, Charleston, Contention City and Fairbank, Nilson said.
Spivey provided the group with handouts of the towns Nilson mentioned in his presentation.
“Long after the mining boom in Tombstone and Bisbee went away, the Southern Pacific Railroad continued to serve this area,” Nilson said. “Union Pacific bought the line in 1997 and Benson continues to serve as an important transportation hub with deep, historic ties to the railroad.”
Today, the town has about nine motels and boasts 14 RV parks with more than 1,100 RV spaces, creating an ideal base for winter visitors and tourists, Nilson added.
“Visitors love this location when it comes to exploring all parts of Cochise County," he said. "Southeastern Arizona has a lot to offer and people come here from all parts of the country and world.”
Benson’s connection with the railroad was recognized by Union Pacific in 2016 when it was presented with a Train Town USA award, representing the first town in the railroad’s western region to receive the designation.
The train-themed visitor center captivates tourists and locals with its G-scale Union Pacific replica locomotive that pulls five railcars and a caboose as it moves over 96 feet of track suspended from the ceiling.
People of all ages are invited to operate the train through an American Association of Railroads life-sized control stand, complete with a throttle, brakes, horn and bell. A camera mounted on the front of the engine high overhead projects an image of the train’s scenic route as it travels around the room, giving engineers the feeling they’re operating a real train. A “Train Engineer Certificate” is awarded to all who sit in the engineer’s seat and operate the control stand.
ASU faculty member Claire McWilliams, who teaches tourism development and management, was the first member of the group to operate the train and earn the engineering certification.
“Through the interactive components implemented at the facility, we experienced the re-imaging of what role a ‘visitor center’ can play,” McWilliams said. “Benson’s rich train history and positioning as a gateway to Southern Arizona’s towns, each with a unique personality, was a wonderful lesson for my students to learn.”
Logos featuring different rail companies that have rolled through Benson through its 140-year history with the railroad are mounted on the parking lot walls of the center.
“I received a grant from the Union Pacific Foundation for the railroad logos that are in the parking lot,” Nilson told the group when asked about the logos and their significance by one of the students.
The visitor center is full of informative brochures about local and state attractions. The center’s friendly staff members answer questions and provide guests with information about tourist destinations they may be interested in visiting.
Mayor Joe Konrad attended Nilson’s presentation Saturday evening and spoke to the group about local attractions like the Mescal Movie Set and Kartchner Caverns State Park.
"It was great to meet Claire McWilliams and her students," Konrad said. "Their interest in our area and our history are genuine. I think some were surprised to learn that there is so much to do in this area. I expect that many of them will be back to visit again and will likely bring friends and family next time."
The next stop on the ASU list was Kartchner Caverns State Park on Sunday. The group spent Saturday night in a Benson hotel and visited the caverns the next morning.
“We received such hospitality from Bob Nilson, his enthusiastic team and Mayor Konrad,” McWilliams said. “It was the highlight of our trip. We look forward to visiting this warm and welcoming community again.”