The City of Benson’s regularly scheduled council meeting addressed a number of agenda items, to include a city audit and financial report, the city's assistance with the Benson Butterfield Rodeo and Benson Butterfield Overland Days Parade, and possible participation in a Better Bucks program for needy individuals and families. 

The city’s audit for fiscal year 2020 was presented by independent auditor Matt Bigham of Kolby and Powell out of Gilbert, while City Finance Director Megan Moreno provided a financial report for fiscal year 2022.

