The City of Benson’s regularly scheduled council meeting addressed a number of agenda items, to include a city audit and financial report, the city's assistance with the Benson Butterfield Rodeo and Benson Butterfield Overland Days Parade, and possible participation in a Better Bucks program for needy individuals and families.
The city’s audit for fiscal year 2020 was presented by independent auditor Matt Bigham of Kolby and Powell out of Gilbert, while City Finance Director Megan Moreno provided a financial report for fiscal year 2022.
“While we received a clean opinion on our audit, there were two findings that our auditor addressed,” Moreno explained.
“One dealt with the completeness of the city’s trial balance at the beginning of the audit. This means the auditors had to help us make adjustments to the financial data in order for it to be ready for publication.”
The second finding was due to the timeliness of the financial audit.
“Because of COVID and staffing changes, we did not have our annual financial statement audit within the required nine months after the end of fiscal year 2020,” Moreno said. “While the city received a clean opinion on their financial statements, these two findings were considered significant enough to report to the governing board. Those findings have since been addressed and the city finance department is in the process of preparing for the next audit.”
When reporting the finances, Moreno was pleasantly surprised to see an increase in the city’s revenues for fiscal year 2022.
“Citywide revenues increased by $967,000, while expenses stayed relatively flat, reflecting an increase of $85,000. This allowed the city to experience an increase in its net position.”
The city’s utilities are operating in the black. In addition, the city received about $63,000 in jet fuel sales through the fuel farm at Benson Municipal Airport.
In other news, the council approved a $5,000 donation to the Benson Butterfield Rodeo, assistance that helps support a two-day rodeo.
“When the rodeo first started 22 years ago, it was a one-day event,” said Heather Floyd, president of the rodeo committee. The city likes what the rodeo brings to the community, and asked that it be extended to two days, so we were able to expand it with the city’s support. We’re always honored that the city trusts us to bring this event to Benson, for our residents and surrounding communities to enjoy.”
The rodeo is Oct. 8 and 9, with the $5,000 coming from the Community Enrichment section, which council approved in the fiscal year 2022/23 budget.
Rodeo organizers also requested logistical support from the city for the event, which is held at the Arena Bar and Rodeo Grounds in Benson. The city will provide and set up serpentine fencing for the VIP tent area and parking and access to water for the arena prep and dust control.
When it comes to the Butterfield Stage Days parade on Oct. 8, the San Pedro Valley Chamber of Commerce has requested the city’s assistance with bleachers, to be set up in the G&F Pizza parking lot. The chamber has also requested police support to help with traffic control and street closures. The parade is at 9 a.m. on Oct. 8.
“Both of these events draw a large number of people to Benson, and are enjoyed by families from all over the area,” said Floyd, who has also served as the Benson Chamber of Commerce president.
In other news, the council is considering participating in a Better Bucks program to help individuals in need, but wants more information about the program before making a decision. Better Bucks is a project of The Shadows Foundation, a nonprofit organization based in Flagstaff. Shadows Foundation allocates assistance and services to individuals and families in times of need through donors who purchase vouchers for non-alcoholic and non-tobacco related goods at participating businesses.
Sierra Vista currently participates in the program.
Donors purchase a Better Bucks booklet and give the books or vouchers to people needing assistance. According to the program, vouchers can be used by anyone for authorized purchases. In Sierra Vista, each booklet contains five $1.00 Better Bucks coupons, on Vista Transit one-day pass, an invitation from the City’s Animal Care Facility to apply for subsidized pet care, and a listing of agencies and organizations where one can get additional help in the community.
The Better Bucks program was introduced to Benson by Christine O’Hara, who hopes Benson joins the program.
Benson Mayor Joe Konrad requested that staff investigate the program a little more and bring it back to council during the Oct. 10 meeting.
In her report, City Manager Vicki Vivian reminded the community of the Benson Clean & Beautiful car show on Sept. 17, Classic Cars off Main, held at Lions Park. Vivian also mentioned the Benson Butterfield Stage Days parade at 9 a.m. Oct. 8 and the Butterfield Rodeo on Oct. 8 and 9.