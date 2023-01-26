Standing before a packed Our Lady of the Lourdes Catholic Church, Marc DesMarias affectionately opened his grandfather’s eulogy with a reference about his rather small stature.
“My grandfather was five-sixish in his prime and wore a size 6½ shoe. Despite his small stature, to me and the people who knew him, my grandfather was a large man — he might as well have been 10 feet tall,” said DesMarias as he choked back tears through the emotional eulogy dedicated to his grandfather, Paul Kerchum.
The last known Bataan Death March survivor, Kerchum spent 3½ years as a World War II prisoner of war under the Japanese Army and later served in the Korean War. His funeral service was Wednesday at Our Lady of the Lourdes Catholic Church in Benson where he was a member for 40 years. While nearly 300 people attended the actual church service, which required an overflow room where it could be viewed on a video screen, a large number of funeral procession participants congregated outside the church.
Kerchum’s services drew a high-profile U.S. Air Force delegation from all over the country, as well as representatives from the U.S. Army. The funeral procession from Benson to Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Sierra Vista was led by the Cochise County Sheriff’s Assist Team, followed by about 60 Thunder Mountain Patriot Guard Riders and a long line of vehicles.
Dawna Stewart, ride captain for the Patriot Guard Riders, said her group was honored to be part of the tribute.
“Everything went so smoothly,” she said. “The Sheriff’s Assist Team was great to work with and everyone worked well together. It was an incredible honor to be part of this.”
Davis Monthan Air Force Base provided a four-jet ceremonial flyover in recognition of Kerchum’s military service and sacrifice.
“I’ve been the cemetery director for 16 years and this is the first time we’ve had a flyover,” said Joe Larson, who helped coordinate activities at Southern Arizona Veterans Cemetery. “The A-10 flyover from Davis Monthan Air Force Base, conducted by the 162nd Wing Air National Guard, was low, slow and super impressive.”
Military services at the cemetery included the traditional folding of the American flag and its presentation to Kerchum’s daughter, Paula DesMarias; a rifle volley; and the hauntingly beautiful sound of taps performed live.
The U.S. Air Force Honor Guard of Washington, D.C., conducted Kerchum’s military honors.
“We also had the 3d U.S. Army Infantry Regiment (Old Guard) out of Washington, D.C.,” Larson said. “They are the army’s official ceremonial unit and escort to the president.”
Military honors included a joint color guard, composed of the Old Army Guard, along with the Air Force Honor Guard.
The 10th Mountain Division of Fort Drum, New York, had an honor guard at the service as well. It presented a scabbard to Kerchum’s daughter.
About 40 members of Kerchum’s family attended the ceremony.
“I think this is an amazing tribute,” said Jessica DesMarais, Kerchum’s daughter-in-law. “There are so few of our World War II veterans left, and he (Kerchum) represents the end of an important era in our country’s history. We want to keep sharing his story with future generations so we can keep his memory, and the memories of other veterans who sacrificed so much for our country, alive forever.”
Ed Moskwa, a member of the Solid Rock Riders, a Christian motorcycle association in Benson, said he met Kerchum in 2004 at a Veterans Day event where he was keynote speaker.
“I always had a tremendous amount of respect for him,” Moskwa said. “He was an excellent speaker and always left you with a challenge and new thought. He took the time to talk to everyone, and you always learned something new from him. This service is a fitting tribute to a remarkable man.”
Born Jan. 25, 1920, Kerchum died Dec. 17, 2022, just six weeks shy of his 103rd birthday. His family decided to hold his funeral on what would have been his 103rd birthday.
Kerchum started his military career at 17 after he joined the U.S. Army in 1938 during the Great Depression.
He started with E Company, 27th Infantry and was stationed in Hawaii, then re-enlisted as a member of the B Company, 31st Infantry Regiment and served in the Philippines from 1940 to 1945.
On April 9, 1942, tens of thousands of American and Filipino soldiers surrendered to Japanese forces and were forced to march more than 55 miles in scorching heat through the Philippine jungles. Thousands died in what became known as the Bataan Death March. Those who survived faced the terrible hardships of prisoner of war camps.
Kerchum often referred to the Bataan Death March as “one of history’s greatest war atrocities.” While on that hot, dusty, march from Mariveles to the San Fernando rail head, he vividly recalled how men were shot, bayoneted, beheaded or beaten to death by Japanese soldiers. He spent 3½ years as a prisoner of war in labor camps in the Philippeans, Taiwan and Japan.
When the war ended in 1945, Kerchum left the Army and enlisted in what was then the U.S. Army Air Corps, later the U.S. Air Force. He retired from the military with 29 years service, eight years in the Army and 21 in the Air Force. In addition to World War II, he fought in the Korean War.
He retired from the Air Force as a Chief Master Sgt.
“Paul Kerchum’s service was so important from the military side,” Larson said. “Per military records, he was the last Bataan survivor. To intern someone so important and to help coordinate so many high profile factions of the military was one of the highlights of my career.”