BENSON —Baxter Black, a well-known cowboy poet, storyteller and former large-animal veterinarian, died June 10 at his home in Benson. He was 77.
The cause was leukemia, said his wife, Cindy Lou Black.
For more than 40 years, Black shared his cowboy philosophy and humorous observations with audiences across the U.S. and Canada.
He sold 2 million books and DVDs; his weekly column — “On the Edge of Common Sense” — appeared in more than 135 publications; and his weekly syndicated radio show, “Baxter Black on Monday,” was heard on 150 radio stations.
Black’s quirky cowboy wit was featured on National Public Radio for two decades and he made multiple appearances on Johnny Carson’s “Tonight Show.”
Black took life’s experiences and transformed them into “Baxterisms” for folks who appreciated his “21st century cowboy humor and philosophy.”
He entertained audiences by sharing musings filled with cowpokes, horses, feedlots and, as Black put it, just about everything in between.
“My inspiration comes from my audience,” he said in a 2017 interview with the Herald/Review. “I tell stories about rural America’s veterinarians, cowboys, ranchers and farmers, people who work with animals and work the land.”
A master at weaving life’s ventures into entertaining renditions, performing came naturally to Black.
“I take what people tell me and ‘Baxterize’ it into something that makes them laugh,” he said.
Preferring to operate “outside the box,” Black worked without agents or contracts throughout his career, said Cindy, his wife of 39 years.
“He loved his audience and he loved being on stage,” she said. “The limelight was Baxter’s friend. Life’s experiences, especially his work as a large animal veterinarian, served as the inspiration for his storytelling.”
Forging ahead without a marketing strategy worked well for him.
“When I get a new idea, it scares everybody,” he used to joke. “My philosophy is that you can’t shoot enough arrows in the sky. When you work outside the box, you’re not playing by the rules, which works just fine for me.”
Born in New York City in 1945 at the Brooklyn Naval Hospital, Black had three younger brothers. He was raised in Las Cruces, New Mexico, where he attended high school and college.
“His father was the dean of agricultural sciences at New Mexico State University, and he passed away in 1960 when Baxter was quite young,” Cindy said. “Baxter attended college at New Mexico State University and did his graduate work at Colorado State University, earning his degree in veterinary medicine.”
After working as a large animal veterinarian for 13 years, Black transitioned into the veterinary pharmaceutical business. A natural storyteller, he started doing speaking engagements splashed with his own brand of cowboy humor. Those engagements morphed into cowboy poetry and storytelling performances, opening a whole new career path for the veterinarian.
“You could say my veterinary career got derailed when I started public appearances, cowboy poetry and writing,” Black said.
Because of his radio and television spots, Black became a household name in the 1980s. He had a column featured on the back page of Western Horseman magazine and he was heard weekly on National Public Radio.
Cindy and Baxter Black had two children — a daughter, Jennifer, and son, Guy.
The Blacks moved to Benson from Colorado in 1997 and Baxter started running cattle with a group of partners in 1998. After arriving in this area, he performed for a number of fundraisers, sometimes between 60 and 70 a year. “There was a time when I was performing for at least one fundraiser in every town in this county,” he said.
Larry Dempster, a Benson cattleman and business owner, was Black’s neighbor and good friend.
“Baxter would frequently call me and ask if I knew of anyone who needed help with anything, and he would help them out, as long as they didn’t know who it was,” Dempster recalled. “He was a good guy with a big heart.”
When it was time to work cattle, Black would head over to Dempster’s property to lend a hand.
“The problem was, he was so entertaining that we never got any work done,” Dempster said. “Everyone enjoyed listening to Baxter’s stories and would stop working.”
Dempster said Black was without a doubt the country’s best-known cowboy poet.
“He had a knack for watching something and turning it into a funny story.”
Baxter kept a busy schedule of up to 150 appearances a year until dementia put an end to his public speaking, Cindy said.
“When he reached a point where he realized he wasn’t remembering things, he gave himself a speaking deadline. His public speaking stopped in April 2015, but he continued to write,” recalled Cindy. “Baxter had one of those rare minds that just never quit. He filed his last column in December of 2021.”
Whether it’s close encounters with cow pies, rounding up loose horses, or arguing with a cantankerous bull, Black will be remembered for his witty perspectives on a wide range of topics.
“Baxter was everybody’s friend,” Dempster said. “He’s not going away … he has so many stories stockpiled that he’ll be around for a long time.”