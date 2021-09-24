BENSON — Kim Quiroz had quite the surprise last Friday when she opened the concession stand at Benson High School to begin preparations for that night’s football game.
The floor was wet and water gushed out of the ice machine. This was a distraction she did not need, on this of all days. Getting ready for any football game is a task, but this was homecoming and big crowds were expected.
Quiroz looked at her work crew, busy with mops and buckets and knew she had to take care of her help so it was pizza for lunch.
“Game days, we’re busy,” she said. “My maintenance crew is busy ... We’re all running so I order G&F (Pizza Palace), that’s our local pizza. They hook us up. Don’t get me wrong, concession food is good, but sometimes you want something a little heavier that will last a little longer.”
It’s all in a day’s work for Quiroz, who not only runs the concession with the help of Benson’s Bobcat Alumni Association, but also spends her days as assistant to Benson High’s athletic director, Chris Taylor. Last Friday her day began at 6:30 in the morning and she didn’t expect to end until 10 in the evening. Still, it’s what Quiroz enjoys. When the day’s work is done, she’s happy. “Honestly, I feel very satisfied and tired,” she said.
If this is fall, across the country it must be high school football season and in Benson, it’s no different. Before the players take the field, before the cheerleaders energize the crowd, even before band members have played their first notes, a small army of dedicated alumni, fans, staff, parents and volunteers have been busy working behind the scenes. From the game programs to security and from the concession stand to the gridiron painted on the field, it is a lot of hard work to get ready for Friday night action.
Preparations begin well before Friday, with Quiroz heading to Tucson. Her destination: Restaurant Depot, a store for professional restauranteurs and shop owners. She has to buy the snacks that keep fans full and because concessions is open for other games besides Friday night, for this particular week Quiroz had to make three supply runs to the big city of Tucson, but she doesn’t mind.
“It’s kind of like my little getaway, like a little break,” she said. “But it’s hard work and tiresome because you have to load, unload, load and unload again.”
The concession stand isn’t the only thing being readied. Someone has to prepare the graphics and photographs that grace the free programs handed out at every game, and it’s the students of Benson High’s media arts and photography classes that do it. They don’t have a lot of time to work, only about two class periods during the week. Everyone was hustling, including teachers Jeanie Bristow and Adelyn Baber. All things considered, they liked what they saw.
“It’s a lot of hard work,” Bristow said. “They’re in here for 45 minutes. I assign it on Monday and they have to have it Wednesday afternoon. They’re cramped for time so they have to put some thinking into in what they’re going to create and how they’re going to get it done. I think it’s a lot of patience, time and effort that they put into it. They put their all into it.”
Even the phone towers are burning up. It’s Monday so Darby Getzwiller, a volunteer and member of the Bobcats Alumni Association, is making phone calls, trying to line up workers for the concession stand.
“I’m the all-purpose,” she said. “I try to get people to show up to work.”
Getzwiller must have been successful since even Benson’s mayor and his wife came to work.
“I’m grateful for any help I can get,” she added. She loves what she does and especially the good that will come out of it.
“We are making money for the kids,” she said. “Give them an opportunity to earn scholarships, that’s our entire goal.”
Proceeds from the food sales are split between a scholarship program and Benson’s athletic program. Last year the organization gave $7,500 to the scholarship program, according to Nick Maldonado, vice president of the Benson Bobcat Alumni Association
Announcer Dan Barrera has also begun his homework. He taught science and math at Benson Middle School but retired and now announces the games, which he has been doing for 10 years, but more on him later.
Friday morning
At 6:30 in the morning, when Quiroz opened the door to the concession stand and discovered the water leak, she made the first phone call of the day. Rich Chase and another maintenance worker showed up in one of the many golf carts parked about the school, mops and buckets in hand, ready to take on the watery task. Second phone call? Lan Trejo of Trejo Refrigeration and Electrical to the rescue. Within an hour he was on site, fixing the ice machine. Quiroz was grateful, but for Trejo, this was just another day on the job.
Lines on the field
Once the floor was dry and the work on the ice machine underway, Chase could get back to his morning’s work, putting the lines on the field. It takes a solid two to five hours to get the job done and today the work was interrupted by the need to relinquish the field to the homecoming court nominees so they could practice the night’s moves around the field.
The job won’t get done by itself, so when the nominees are done, Chase goes back to painting, which will take another couple of hours. He uses a kind of pressure painter that rolls along the ground. It looks a bit like a lawn mower and is easily as loud. The white paint is made especially for the purpose of painting lines on the ground. It comes in five-gallon containers, but Chase doesn’t use it straight. He cuts it with water so it’s half paint and half water. By the end of this job, Chase will have opened and used about 7½ gallons of paint that has not yet been cut with water. He started the season with 25 five-gallon buckets of the white stuff and recently got five more. He has only 13 to last the rest of the season.
The process of laying down straight lines is not as easy as it looks. Chase has a type of plum line that allows him to lay out three lines spaced five yards apart across the field. Then he gets out the power sprayer and carefully follows the string he laid out. It’s not especially hard but it is tedious. If he doesn’t use the string, things can go bad.
“The first time you do it, it’s a job,” Chase said. “We had an emergency JV game, one of the nearby towns had to make up a game and I did not string. The lines were a little wonky so today I’m stringing again and redoing the whole thing.”
75 cans later ...
It’s not just lines that are painted, however. Pete Tamez, a Benson local and assistant football coach, paints the numbers and a special design in the middle of the field. For this game he chose to paint baseballs within the Benson B, to honor the Class 2A state champ Bobcats baseball team. Seven of those players play on the football team as well. Painting the insignia that everyone will see from the bleachers is an act of courage, as Tamez paints freehand with spray cans, the kind you get from your local hardware store. Stencils are really expensive, he said. What if he makes a mistake? Too bad. No one can see it from the bleachers anyway, which is good because there’s no erasing.
“So far I’ve had a lot of luck, and I don’t mind going out on a limb but I won’t want to leap,” he said, meaning he won’t paint anything too, too complex.
To make the 6-by-10-foot insignia, Tamez lays out a grid with string attached to big nails, which keeps the string in place. Then he outlines the design with black paint and fills it in with white, using a two-fisted style. With a can in each hand, Tamez bends over and sprays and sprays. A couple of hours later the B is filled in.
“I just kind of lay out a graph and then put (the design) inside the grid,” he said. “That’s helped me get a little bit faster. The first time I did it, it took me three days.” Tamez has been dressing up the field for 10 years. When he’s done, the B looks pretty good.
Tamez also paints the numbers, which are, surprisingly, larger than 6 feet tall. You can’t tell if you stand beside them; they look smaller. Sometimes Tamez has help with the painting. He “invites” the JV football players to help him, though they are only invited to fill in the numbers, not the center insignia. They have too much energy to control for specialized design work. Some, he said, will be engineers. They are precise and follow directions. Others, however, will amuse themselves by painting a bug.
Seventy-five cans later the job is completed. By the end of the season Tamez expects he will have emptied 300 to 400 cans.
“What makes that special is each can is fired by one finger or one thumb,” he said. It can get painful.
Friday afternoon on the field
At noon, Quiroz gets the hot dogs out of the freezer to defrost. Three packages of 18 dogs each will get opened and the dogs grilled. The dogs, along with burger patties, have a finite number. When the food runs out, they are out. No more will be made. Still, there are plenty of other tasties to eat: nachos, popcorn, candy of all types, soda, Gatorade and water, to name a few. Nachos and pretzels are her best sellers, she said.
By 4 in the afternoon, the players began to wander in, and at 5:15 the flag was hung on the post behind one of the goalposts. Dettwiller’s concession help filtered in and Diana Garcia, the ticket seller and taker, set her table just inside the double gate. It’s a fun night for her, she said, because she gets to see and visit with the fans.
“I like it,” she said. “I like meeting new people and seeing all my students.” Garcia is a paraprofessional at Benson Middle School.
By 5:30 in the afternoon, the concession stand windows have long been opened, but more importantly, Quiroz is popping corn and Maldonado has turned on the flattop grill used for grilling. He carefully cleaned the top so no dust or foreign particles touch the food he was about to cook, then sprinkled salt over the entire surface so food wouldn’t stick to the surface, a trick he learned from his father. Next he laid out 44 preformed ground beef patties and very soon the air was redolent with the aroma of cooking burgers. Maldonado was careful with the temperature of the meat. He used a small, pointy meat thermometer to make sure all the burgers were at least 140 degrees on the inside. After that, he grilled the hot dogs. He does it for the love of Benson High School
“I’m a Benson alumni,” Maldonado said. “My mom graduated in 1950 (from Benson). We have four generations graduated from Benson.” Maldonado graduated in 1970 and besides his work with the alumni association, serves on Benson city council.
From the sky to the field
Up in the announcer’s box, Barrera is beginning to set up his space. He has to stay compact because the press box where he works is really just that: a narrow box with a door on either end, an open hatch in the ceiling accessed by a ladder fastened to the wall, and a counter with a couple of microphones and space for a few papers.
Barrera is a 1973 Benson High alumni and a retired Benson Middle School math and science teacher. He comes equipped with a clipboard filled with papers, some of them ads about things to do in the community. It helps fill the air.
“When there’s dead time, I like to just announce what’s going on in the Benson area,” he said. “People say there’s nothing to do here in Benson. No. Benson’s like any small town; there are always things to do.”
Barrera said he is careful to give equal time to the visiting team and to do that he has spotters on the field: his daughter and a couple of youth football players she recruited.
“On every play, we try to our best to recognize who’s running the ball, who’s making the tackle, whether they’re a Bobcat or whether a visiting team. I think it’s important that these kids get recognized and we try to extend it out to our cheerleading team, to the band ... Everybody needs to get recognized for something that they’re contributing to Benson High School.”
While Barrera is getting ready in the press box, above him in the crow’s nest Tyler Burkett is getting his video camera ready. He records every game on his own camera and tripod (the school could not afford the equipment he likes to use, he said). From his vantage point he can see, and therefore video, everything that happens on the field. It’s important because not only does the Benson coach use footage, so do coaches from opposing teams to review for games against other teams in the region. Even students use it to include with college applications. He also videos pregame stuff. None of the work he does will matter if he cannot get the footage into the right hands, however. It’s actually easier than it seems. It’s all about the cloud and a program called Hudl Sideline.
“There’s a real-time connection between my camera and a network device that feeds the footage into a system that allows the coaches to be able to see it,” Burkett said.
Finally, who keeps rowdy fans from getting too rowdy? Benson’s own Peter Meza heads up security. He gets help from local law enforcement. His biggest issue is trying to keep everyone safe.
“(Safe) from people coming in with illegal things, alcohol, tobacco, that kind of stuff,” he said. He leaves the drugs for the police to deal with. He watches over the players to make sure the ambulance gets there first if needed.
It’s not a hard job, Meza said, just exhausting, because “you’re constantly looking for stuff and what’s going on,” he added.
A good end
Although it’s been overcast a good part of the day, before the activities get underway a rainbow appears above the field. It must have been an omen because the Bobcats defeated Phoenix NFL Yet High School 57-0. The Bobcats won’t be allowed to relax, however, because in another week, there’s a new game to play, a new team to defeat.
Even while the Bobcats celebrated their victory, Quiroz was still working. Eight contractor bags full of trash later, she locked up and went home, another game day in the bag.
But the Oct. 1 home game is coming up very soon, when Quiroz will once again make a trip to Tucson to Restaurant Depot, where she will have to load and unload, load and unload again ...