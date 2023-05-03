BENSON — A federal appropriation request has been submitted by U.S. Rep. Juan Ciscomani of Arizona District 6 on behalf of the city of Benson and its partner organization the Aerospace Arizona Association.
The request is for $1.5 million, which will be utilized to help build a 5.4-mile broadband connectivity route from south of Interstate 10 to the Benson Municipal Airport. The airport’s unmanned aircraft systems research facility, which is operated by Aerospace Arizona Association, is a major economic driver for the city. Federal contractors, academic researchers and private-sector companies flock to Benson because of the access to unrestricted Class-G airspace and optimal testing weather.
Class G airspace is the only form of "uncontrolled" airspace in the United States. Neither Visual Flight Rules nor Instrument Flight Rules aircraft need an air traffic control clearance to operate in Class G airspace.
“Strong, reliable access to broadband services in our rural communities is critical to every area of life," Ciscomani said. "Improving these services in Benson will allow for increased economic opportunities and improve the lives of its citizens. I am proud to have advocated for this project in this year’s appropriations process.”
However, the limited access to quality internet connectivity poses an ongoing problem. Without better internet connectivity, researchers expend substantial amounts of data testing in Benson and cannot utilize the facility for very long. Unless it can address this problem, the facility’s ability to continue to grow its customer base and attract aerospace industry interest to the area will be limited.
Lumen Technologies, a national telecommunications provider, has provided plans to construct the high bandwidth fiberoptic line. Splice points and handholds will be added along the route to allow for other users in the area to tap into the higher-speed internet connectivity. Existing development along the route — including several residential users and approximately a dozen commercial businesses — will be able to immediately benefit from the project’s construction.
Future supplemental infrastructure would enable users located further away, including additional residential users, the city’s wastewater treatment plant and an electrical substation to connect to high-speed internet more affordably.
Additionally, the project will open currently vacant municipal property along the route to the airport for development. As the fastest-growing municipality in Cochise County, Benson faces substantial demand for more housing and room for businesses to locate and grow.
The appropriation request will need to be further considered in the coming months by the full House Appropriations Committee. With strong support from the aerospace industry and local elected officials, the city of Benson and Aerospace Arizona are confident the appropriation will be approved, and the project will be a major game changer for the region.
