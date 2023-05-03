BENSON — A federal appropriation request has been submitted by U.S. Rep. Juan Ciscomani of Arizona District 6 on behalf of the city of Benson and its partner organization the Aerospace Arizona Association.

The request is for $1.5 million, which will be utilized to help build a 5.4-mile broadband connectivity route from south of Interstate 10 to the Benson Municipal Airport. The airport’s unmanned aircraft systems research facility, which is operated by Aerospace Arizona Association, is a major economic driver for the city. Federal contractors, academic researchers and private-sector companies flock to Benson because of the access to unrestricted Class-G airspace and optimal testing weather.

