BENSON — In 1989 a group of musicians, among them Hilbert Bernal and Chick Maldonado, conceived the idea of getting together a band to perform for the city’s Independence Day celebration.
They created an enduring tradition and the group did it again in 2023. For the 34th year the Benson Alumni and Community Band performed in Benson’s Fourth of July gala at Lions Park.
Regulars to the celebration will remember the band atop a flat-bed trailer, jamming down the parade route. The parade still happens, however, a liability-minded city nixed the mobile performance a few years ago.
Maldonado passed away in 2017, but Bernal is keeping the group together, beginning his recruitment for this year’s band in June and setting up three practices at Benson High School’s band room.
By his own admission the bandleader is not internet savvy. He organizes using a flip phone and gets a little help promoting it on social media.
“It comes back to you. It’s like riding a bike, and it does!” Bernal said before the band’s second meeting.
A couple of dozen musicians began arriving, as musicians do, with mysterious black cases of various shapes and sizes.
The players chose their seating in the band room with flutes, oboes, clarinets and bassoons up front; midlevel for the trumpets, trombones and tubas; and percussion in the back.
The bandleader took his place: A familiar spot for Tombstone High’s band teacher of 33 years, and Benson’s for eight, Bernal knows how to lead a band of students.
“I played the tuba here at Benson, and then I went to the University of Arizona, and I played tuba for four years, for the concert, pep bands, and the marching bands,” Bernal said.
“We traveled all over, man, you know, we were the first band to play the Super Bowl in 1967. Packers versus the Chiefs at the L.A. Coliseum, and it was awesome,” he recalled, a formative and unforgettable experience.
He says he tries to replicate that experience for his students at Tombstone and Benson, traveling to new places and meeting new people through performances in bands.
He passionately recalls that Super Bowl appearance as a kid, and he brings that energy to these practices, 57 years later.
Stan Karchner is a ’75 Benson alum. A tuba player back then, he made the trip from Tucson for practice.
“I wanted to come out, I’ve always wanted to do it,” Karchner said. “I’m primarily a keyboard player, organ, piano, but I picked up trumpet when I played in a little brass band. I used my brother’s trumpet that I had available to learn and play, so I love playing in these little bands, and I don’t have to relearn it.”
As their second practice ended, the lineup of classic band tunes and patriotic marches began to take shape into complete renditions, leaving one more practice before showtime.
As one might expect, the band teacher raised a family of musicians, and they’re instrumental in organizing and supporting the event.
There were a handful of Bernal family members in this year’s band.
Alto sax player Julie Romo, one of Bernal’s three daughters and a 1990 Benson alum, brought her three sons to fill musical chairs.
Julie’s 19-year-old son, Aiden, who’s been performing at the parade since sixth grade, plays trombone. Samuel, 12, plays trumpet, and Nicholas, a junior at Micah Mountain High School in Tucson, is on trombone.
Vicki, the bandleader’s wife of 55 years, was one the original band members on clarinet.
“It was fun, and it seemed interesting. I just got to learn a little more,” said Nicholas, who was in his first band.
They tease each other that “grandpa made them come,” but admit they enjoying playing together and looked forward to the performance.