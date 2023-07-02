BENSON — In 1989 a group of musicians, among them Hilbert Bernal and Chick Maldonado, conceived the idea of getting together a band to perform for the city’s Independence Day celebration.

They created an enduring tradition and the group did it again in 2023. For the 34th year the Benson Alumni and Community Band  performed in Benson’s Fourth of July gala at Lions Park.

