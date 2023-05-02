“It’s often the little things in life that make the biggest differences,” lamented Sharon Cline, a Benson resident and animal advocate who lives at CT RV Resort. “Something as simple as providing animal shelter cats with a separate, air conditioned shed where they can live in a quiet space away from barking dogs is one of those simple differences."  

Similar words resonated throughout the morning Friday when members of the community, Benson city officials, Best Friends Animal Society and the Humane Society of Southern Arizona gathered at the Benson Animal Shelter to celebrate the addition of a new shed dedicated to cats. The much quieter, roomier, space where cats can be released in the shed to play and socialize allows potential adoptive families to interact with them, thereby improving their chances for adoption.

