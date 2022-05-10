BENSON — The city of Benson has appointed a new chief of police.
Greg Volker was administered a loyalty oath by Mayor Joe Konrad as Benson’s new police chief at Monday’s council meeting and will be stepping into the position on May 16.
He is replacing Chief Paul Moncada, who is retiring after 46 years of service with the police department. Moncada’s last day is May 13.
The city’s offer to Volker is conditional upon the completion of a successful background check and on becoming Arizona board certified within six months, according to Benson City Manager Vicki Vivian.
About Greg Volker
Born in Colorado Springs and raised in Kansas City, Missouri, Volker comes to Benson with an extensive background in law enforcement.
He is a U.S. Army veteran who served from 1985-90 as a cavalry scout and reconnaissance specialist, stationed in Germany and El Paso, Texas, at Fort Bliss.
After his time in the army, he earned a bachelor’s degree in sociology, graduating from the University of Missouri at Kansas City in 1991.
His law enforcement career started in January 1992 when he was hired by the Kansas City Police Department.
“In my 29-year career with the police department, I served several different jobs,” he said. “I was a police officer for five years, was part of a narcotics enforcement group, served as a crime analyst and was promoted to sergeant in 1997. During my 10 years as a sergeant, I was on patrol, then was an operations sergeant.”
Volker also worked as a homicide sergeant and a narcotics investigative sergeant.
“I was promoted to captain from 2007 to 2013, where I was a watch commander over the midnight shift, then became the records unit commander, special projects commander, and then IT commander," he said. "I kept moving from job to job where I enhanced relationships between the police department and the city."
Volker was promoted to major in 2013 and served as a division commander of the following four divisions: information services; law enforcement resource center; east patrol division commander (Kansas City has six patrol divisions); and the violent crimes division commander.
“I retired in December of 2020 as the violent crimes division commander,” he said.
Volker holds a master’s degree in public administration from Park University in Parkville, Missouri, a national university with satellites across the country.
“I’m also a graduate of the FBI’s national academy, which is a leadership school in Quantico, Virginia, and I’ve been an adjunct professor at Park University for 15 years,” Volker said.
For the past 16 months, Volker has worked as a teacher, consultant and course developer for the National White Collar Crime Center where he specialized in intelligence analysis.
After his retirement, Volker started searching for an agency that he could serve as chief of police and make a difference in a community.
“My wife (Rachelle) and I have family in Tucson, so we’ve spent a lot of time in Arizona and really like the Southwest,” he said. “We’ve stopped and stayed over in Benson while spending time in Arizona and always enjoyed the people and the town.”
He saw Benson’s ad for a police chief in the International Association of Chiefs of Police and responded.
“Some of the criteria they were searching for included ethics, community policing, innovation and new police techniques," he said. "All of those seemed to fit well into my background and beliefs.”
Greg and Rachelle Volker grew up in small towns, so Benson’s small-town environment is appealing to the couple.
“I have four children," Volker said. "Three are grown and our youngest is a 15-year-old son. Benson’s excellent school system is another feature that drew my wife and I here.”
Rachelle Volker is a retired police sergeant, also a product of the Kansas City Police Department.
The Volkers have purchased a home in Benson and plan to be an active part of the community. They are in the process of finalizing the sale of their home in Kansas City.
“I was able to meet the former chief of police (Moncada) last night and was impressed with his passion for Benson,” Volker said. “That in of itself is important. It shows that I’m not walking into a broken police department.”
Searching for a new chief
At Monday’s council meeting, City Manager Vicki Vivian provided council members with the process that went into the search for a new chief of police.
“I solicited input on the type of characteristics the police department personnel would like to see in this position,” she said.
Using input she received from responses, Vivian drafted — in part — the following: “The police chief is an important part of the city’s management team performing highly complex duties such as planning, directing and managing the staff and operations of the police department, directing and coordinating the preparation of and implementation of the departmental budget.”
The ad went on to describe the ideal candidate as someone who is an experienced professional with excellent communication and interpersonal skills.
More than 50 applications were received for the position, Vivian said. The applicants were narrowed down to nine candidates by a panel that consisted of former police chiefs from the surrounding area, a member of the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office and a retired human resources director from the private sector. Of the nine candidates, three declined interviews for different reasons.
Retired city of Benson Police Chief Glenn Nichols was one of the panel members.
“I was very impressed with Mr. Volker’s background and his responses to the questions,” he said. I felt he was a top candidate for the position.”
Those selected for interviews came from Arizona as well as: Las Vegas; Castle Rock, Colorado; Joliet, Illinois; and Gary, Indiana.
While he was not involved with the search process, Moncada spoke to Volker for about 15 minutes at the council meeting.
“He seems very knowledgeable and is obviously qualified,” Moncada said. “I’m happy that a new chief has been appointed and I’m excited to see what the future brings for the city and the department.”
Volker praised Vivian for the effort that went into finding qualified candidates for the position.
“I felt that Ms. Vivian did an excellent job in her candidate search,” he said.
“I’m looking forward to working in Benson. It may be a small town, but it’s certainly not small-minded.”