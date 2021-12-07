The city of Benson celebrated its tree lighting ceremony Saturday evening following the light parade. Families filled the City Hall courtyard to see the spectacular lights and visit Santa and Mrs. Claus.
BENSON — With an “old-fashioned Christmas” theme, the city of Benson celebrated its 10th annual light parade Saturday evening.
“The parade route was lined with a lot of spectators, so we had great crowd turn out for the parade and the tree lighting ceremony at City Hall,” said city councilman Toney King. “I thought the parade was absolutely fantastic. It really brought in the spirit of Christmas. Everyone I spoke to was thrilled with the parade and the tree lighting afterwards.”
Twenty-three beautifully lit entries rolled through Benson, delighting the crowd as they watched from lawn chairs and the tailgates of pickup trucks. The entries were judged, with the American Legion Vicente Manzo Post 45 and Benson High School Student Council tied for first place. Sulphur Springs Valley Electric Cooperative donated a prize to each of the winning floats.
“All the floats are beautiful,” Judy Perry, a city employee with the recreation department, said while lining entries up at the start of the parade. “The number of participants is down this year, but I think it’s because people are still concerned about COVID.”
Dorothy Moncada, who runs the city’s recreation department, said she appreciates the community’s support.
“Our department organizes the parade, decorates city hall and the city’s float that carries Santa and Mrs. Claus,” she said. “So this is a busy time for our staff. Our greatest reward is knowing the community enjoys the parade and other holiday activities.”
Mary Dewolf of St. David said she and her family attend Benson’s Christmas festivities every year.
“We love the light parade and the lights at city hall are beautiful,” she said. “Family activities like this are a wonderful way for the community to come together while celebrating the spirit of Christmas.”
A long line of children waited for a chance to talk to Santa and Mrs. Claus at the tree lighting event. The couple were kept busy throughout the evening as they listened to those important wish lists.
Eight-year-old Abby Aabye and her family came from Cochise to see the parade, tree lighting and to chat with Santa.
“The best part is seeing Santa Claus,” she said, while accepting a goodie bag from Mrs. Claus. “I liked the parade, but talking to Santa is fun.”