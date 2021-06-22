BENSON — The Benson Municipal Airport has added something new to its list of services.
On Monday, city officials and dignitaries gathered at the airport for a dedication ceremony to celebrate a new self-serve fueling facility, an addition that is expected to bring more air traffic to Benson.
In early 2018 the Benson City Council held a work session to discuss the possibility of constructing a state-of-the-art fuel facility for the airport, along with the availability of low cost loans to fund the project, Benson Mayor Joe Konrad said in his opening remarks. Funding came through the United States Department of Agriculture Rural Economic Development Loan and Grant program, which was administered by Arizona G&T Cooperatives.
“City staff and our partners at Southern Arizona Economic Development Group worked with Geoff Oldfather, the communications and public relations manager of ArizonaG&T Cooperatives, to apply for and subsequently secure the loan,” Konrad said.
Oldfather, who was one of three invited guests to speak to the crowd, explained how the REDL&G program works with co-ops in providing USDA low-interest, long-term loans for rural areas. He said USDA low-interest loans have “worked extremely well” for Cochise County's rural communities.
Benson airport’s new self-fuel facility received two REDL&G loans for a total of $360,000 to help pay for the project’s construction, Oldfather said.
As loans are repaid, the money goes into a revolving loan fund and is used for more low-interest, economic development projects.
“Our electric co-ops are guided by seven cooperative principles, and the seventh of those principles is concern for and commitment to community,” Oldfather said. “The USDA's REDL&G program for rural economic development is one way that we can fulfill that commitment to our communities.”
The Benson fuel farm will create direct and indirect jobs as well as a revenue stream for the city of Benson and the surrounding community, Oldfather added.
“We (ArizonaG&T Cooperatives) are just privileged to be able to participate by providing the low interest loans that made the project possible. It takes a broad-based community effort to make these kinds of projects possible and there were a lot of people providing their support as we worked with the city of Benson to fund the fuel farm. We want to thank them all,” said Oldfather.
Arizona’s Acting Director for Rural Development, Jeff Hays, also addressed the group.
Known for his support of rural development and ability to help build strong partnerships, Hays has received numerous awards and recognitions for his creativity in utilizing programs that benefit rural development projects. He praised the way multiple entities worked together to make the Benson airport project a reality.
“USDA Rural Development has four anchor programs,” Hays said. “We have our utility program, food banks, hospitals and a housing program that provides affordable housing throughout the state.”
Noting that rural communities are the country’s anchor communities, he stressed the importance of supporting and fostering them through projects that help rural areas thrive.
The third guest speaker, Juan Ciscomani, serves as Gov. Doug Ducey’s senior advisor for regional and international affairs and is vice-chair of the Arizona-Mexico Commission. He also leads the governor’s efforts internationally and is Ducey’s liaison for foreign diplomatic offices in Arizona.
“The main role that we have here today is representing southern Arizona to the governor,” he said. “And we are especially proud to represent the rural communities of southern Arizona. The governor frequently reminds people, there is life outside of Maricopa County,” he said. “We should also pay close attention to the success that our rural communities are having.”
He said that rural communities are focused on getting things done.
“Whenever we want to know the truth about something, we come to rural Arizona, because you guys will tell us how it is and when it is all the time,” he said. “We appreciate that honesty and always being transparent with us. When we’re doing a good job, you will let us know, when there are things to improve, you also always let us know.”
He presented an award to Konrad from Ducey for the community’s leadership and dedication to economic development and the lasting improvements that will connect the community for years to come.
Monday’s dedication represented the airport’s first ribbon cutting ceremony since 1999, when the new Benson Airport was dedicated, a project that took 10 years of planning and eight years of construction, Konrad said.
“Since opening in 1999, Benson Airport has seen many improvements, enhancements and moderate growth,” Konrad said. “What started out as a simple landing strip now offers taxiways, lighting, navigational aids, an automated weather reporting system, private hangars, an aircraft parking apron and wireless display technology. Today, we are adding a self-serve fuel facility to this list.”
The program concluded with Konrad presenting Oldfather with a key to the city.
“I hope that on behalf of Arizona G&T Cooperatives, that you will accept this key to the city of Benson,” Konrad said, while making the presentation. “In recognition of your role as a community partner and your ongoing support of the city of Benson, we extend our gratitude for your contributions that promote our visions of growth and sustainability. Presented to Arizona G&T Cooperatives on June 21, 2021, at the dedication of the Benson Airport Self-Serve Fuel Facility.”
Oldfather said being a member of an electric utility co-op really teaches the value of partnership and fellowship. Co-ops work for everybody and are made up of the people they serve, he said.
“I’ll take this to our July board meeting and present it to the board on behalf of everyone here, with our sincere thanks for this recognition, which really is recognizing the entire community,” said Oldfather, who also spoke of the importance of all the partnerships that helped to make the project happen.
He praised the governor’s office for its support of rural development outside of the state’s large metropolitan areas and extended a special acknowledgement to the USDA for its role in making such projects possible.
Konrad concluded his remarks by recognizing Benson City Manager Vicki Vivian and City Public Works Director Brad Hamilton for their roles with the project, in addition to airport services coordinator David Thompson.