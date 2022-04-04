BENSON —The Benson/San Pedro Valley Chamber of Commerce is planning a lineup of activities to help promote the business community.
"Like many organizations, the chamber is looking forward to a productive 2022 as we emerge from the past two years of change, and seeing how our business community can flourish," said President Heather Floyd.
April 12: Marketing workshop
The Benson/San Pedro Valley Chamber of Commerce’s regularly scheduled meetings are the second Tuesday of the month. Held at the Veterans of Foreign Wars at 233 E. Fifth St. in Benson, meeting times vary between mornings and afternoons.
“The meeting times are usually dictated by the preferences of the presenters,” said Floyd. “We normally have a lead time of a month to let our members know if it will be a morning or an evening event. Morning meetings are from 7 to 8 a.m. and evenings are from 5:30 to 7 p.m.”
April’s meeting is 5:30-6:30 p.m. and will feature two parts.
Mary Boegemann, the Region II program manager, Rehabilitation Services Administration with the Department of Economic Security, will be the first presenter.
The meeting’s second presentation will be a marketing workshop designed to help businesses increase average revenues per customer.
Other topics slated for 2022 meetings include:
- Arizona Tourism
- Leadership
- City of Benson update
- K-12 education in Cochise County update
- Arizona Corporation Commission update
- Small Business Development Administration highlights
Those with additional topics or presenter ideas are asked to email Floyd at heatherfloyddaz@gmail.com.
Culpepper & Merriweather Circus
The Culpepper & Merriweather Circus is coming to Benson on April 25.
Sponsored by the Benson/San Pedro Valley Chamber of Commerce, this authentic one-ring, big-top circus will be at the Arena Bar, 250 N. Prickly Pear Ave., with shows at 5 and 7:30 p.m.
The C&M Circus has been providing quality family entertainment for 37 years and has been featured on an A&E special "Under the Big Top," Nick News, On the Road with Circus Kids and Big Top Town.
Performances include a big cats show presented by Trey Key, aerialists, 10th generation Loyal Bareback horse riders and the Perez daredevil duo on a tightrope. Wheel of Destiny, circus clown Leon Acton and a presentation of rescued and rehabilitated cockatoos by Logan Jimenez are also scheduled.
Prices are $12 for adults, $7 for seniors 65 and older and children 2 to 12 years old. Advance tickets purchased prior to the day of the event are available at Junction Express, the Arena Bar, Tractor Supply in Benson, American Southwest Credit Union and the Benson/San Pedro Valley Chamber of Commerce.
“The chamber of commerce typically hosts this event every two years, but because of COVID, the last time we hosted it was in 2019,” said Floyd. “The chamber assists the circus with logistics in finding a location and by promoting the event."
Floyd noted that the chamber receives a percentage of the money raised through ticket sales.
"These events help to supplement the chamber budget, which cannot be sustained on dues alone," Floyd said.
"This family-friendly event is always a crowd-pleaser. We encourage everyone to mark their calendars for April 25th and support this entertaining event.”
Ongoing projects
The chamber has identified three key 2022 projects of focus to help promote and grow the business community. Those include a membership drive, shop local campaign and member-to-member business opportunities aimed at fostering community while fulfilling mutual business needs.
For information about the Benson/San Pedro Valley Chamber of Commerce and its benefits to the local business community, go to bensonchamberaz.org or call 520-265-8031.
The chamber office is located at 168 Fourth St. in Benson. Office hours are Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.