The Benson/San Pedro Valley Chamber of Commerce is struggling.
George Scott, executive director of the Southeast Arizona Economic Development Group, stood before the Benson City Council at Monday’s meeting and announced that SAEDG is now managing the chamber of commerce on an interim basis.
“One of the reasons our economic development group took over management of the chamber is because the former board could not find people who were interested in serving,” he said. “The search for board members went on for about eight months and no one stepped forward.”
About four weeks ago, Scott said he was approached by the chamber’s interim board about the possibility of dissolving the chamber entirely. Another option was to allow SAEDG board members to serve as the chamber board, at least for now.
“What I’ve been working on for the past week is trying to find out who the current chamber members are, and who the past members are,” Scott said.
There are about 80 chamber members, which is down significantly from two years ago when there was about 140 members.
Scott is hoping to revitalize the organization’s membership, a process he expects will take at least a year.
While addressing the city council, he outlined a couple of suggestions to help prevent the Benson Chamber of Commerce from disbanding completely, one of which was to allow SAEDG to manage the organization.
On May 17, SAEDG is hosting a networking luncheon at Cochise College Benson Center and Scott will be inviting current chamber members to the event with hopes of sparking a renewed interest in the organization.
“I emailed all the council members to let you know what is going on and asked for input, but have not heard from any of you,” he said at Monday’s meeting. “I would like to ask you again, if you have any comments, questions or advice on how to run the chamber of commerce, I would be happy to sit down and listen to you. I’m at the office every morning at around 9:30 and am there until about 2 every afternoon. You can give me a call or email or stop by.”
When asked by council member Toney King what kinds of revitalization plans are in place for the chamber, Scott’s reply was that at this time, SAEDG is just trying to stabilize the organization.
“Hopefully, within the next 30 to 60 days, we’ll start hosting different chamber events and we’re planning to invite chamber members to the SAEDG quarterly luncheons,” he said. “As of now, we’re in a reorganization process and when we know more, we’ll keep the public informed.”
Chambers of commerce in rural communities are struggling, Scott said. He noted that businesses took a hit because of COVID, and believes chambers were impacted by the economic downturn.
“It’s going to take a joint effort between cities, economic development groups and business partners to form alliances that can represent and advocate for the business community,” he said. “It’s my hope that we can do something to get the Benson chamber back on its feet.”
Benson Mayor Joe Konrad said he’s glad Scott and his organization are trying to revive the chamber.
“I look forward to working with George (Scott) as he moves toward making this a success,” Konrad added. “SAEDG aligns well with what the chamber should be doing, as both organizations advocate for the business community as well as try to bring new business to Benson.”