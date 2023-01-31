Development plans for land that will be used for Lions Park improvements have dominated discussions at recent Benson City Council meetings.

Council members talked about potential uses for city-owned property near Quarter Horse and Fifth Street as well as land south of Pearl Street, designated for the Lions Park development project. Some recommendations for the properties include a dog park, community garden, mountain bike trail system, soccer fields and an expanded parking area.

