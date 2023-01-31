Development plans for land that will be used for Lions Park improvements have dominated discussions at recent Benson City Council meetings.
Council members talked about potential uses for city-owned property near Quarter Horse and Fifth Street as well as land south of Pearl Street, designated for the Lions Park development project. Some recommendations for the properties include a dog park, community garden, mountain bike trail system, soccer fields and an expanded parking area.
The City Council approved a conceptual plan for Lions Park in May 2021 for the land south of Pearl Street that featured a dog park, parking expansion and a future development area, according to City Manager Vicki Vivian.
Since that time, a request for a community garden as well as other uses have caused city staff to seek council direction to update the initial conceptual plan. Staff also wanted to know what amenities the council would like to see in the updated proposal.
“I think the dog park is a good idea,” said council member Nick Maldonado, who also felt a community garden and an additional soccer field would be good uses.
Council member Seth Judd would like to see more soccer fields, noting the community has outgrown the current fields. He also felt a dog park would be best suited for city-owned land near Walmart, while reserving property at Lions Park for soccer fields and overflow parking.
Council member Toney King supports a mountain bike system and dog park on the property near Walmart.
“Because of the rough terrain needed for mountain biking, the property by Walmart is the most perfect place,” King said.
He also feels that dual athletic fields, capable of accommodating more than one sport, would be a good use at Lions Park.
Creating multi-use fields at Lions Park is also something council member Levi Johnson recommended, as well as putting a mountain bike trail system near Walmart.
On the subject of a dog park, he suggested looking at the dog park in Sierra Vista for ideas.
Vice mayor Pat Boyle also supported a mountain bike system on the city’s property by Walmart, noting that the property is ideal for that use.
The feasibility of multiple-use fields was questioned by some council members, who wanted to know whether there is adequate space for that use.
City Manager Vicki Vivian reminded council members that construction costs have tripled since the city started looking at different projects, and stated that some of the fields may have to be put on hold until the city can find the funding for them.
“We’ve talked about different uses for all of the land,” Mayor Joe Konrad said. “How those marry together is up to the engineers and consultants. We need them to come back and let us know the optimum use of the land to accommodate the different ideas."
Vivian said a conceptual plan for Lions Park had been approved by the council, based on funding from a Community Development Block Grant as well as a State Parks grant. However, since that conceptual plan was drafted, requests for a mountain bike trail and mountain bike skills park are now being considered.
“I met with those who requested it (the mountain bike component) and suggested using the property the city owns by Walmart for the trails,” Vivian said. “They would still like to see the mountain bike skills portion at Lions Park, but seemed open to mountain bike trails at the property near Walmart.”
When the conceptual plan was first submitted, the city’s consultant suggested a dog park and parking area at the south end of Lions Park, Vivian said.
“We are now going back to the consultant to see what they can put in the south portion of the park and what can be put at the property in the Walmart area.”
There also is discussion about two north fields on the west side of Lions Park that haven’t been developed. Vivian said the city will have to see if those fields can be changed, as the grant funds were based on the current narrative and conceptual plan.
“I don’t know that we’ll have the funding to develop them yet with construction costs going up so drastically,” she warned. “I believe the portion of the project that can be completed will be the southern field, the concession stand, pickleball and parking lot, but we’ll have to see what the costs come in at.”
