BENSON — City of Benson employees will be receiving a 2% cost of living adjustment in one non-recurring payment in January 2021, instead of small installments throughout the year.
Council members approved the lump-sum payment at Monday evening’s city council meeting, based on a staff recommendation presented by City Manager Vicki Vivian.
The one-time payment in the amount of 2% of each employee’s hourly wage over a nine-month period results in an expenditure of $61,000 by the city, Vivian said.
“Council adopted a conservative budget for fiscal year 2021 knowing that COVID-19 would have an impact on the economy,” Vivian told council members. “The budget approved by council contains a 2% cost of living adjustment that was to be implemented in January, based on the financial state of the city.”
Vivian said city administration wanted to recognize the hard work and dedication of its employees through the one-time payment.
The option provides a long-term savings benefit for the city while benefiting employees.
Mayor Toney King applauded the proposal, describing it as “one of the brightest things that has been brought up ... “
Vice Mayor Barbara Nunn voiced her support.
“I think it’s a great idea,” she said. “Let them (city employees) have a lump of cash in their hands ... I love it.”
In other business, council approved canceling the Dec. 28 regular meeting because the meeting packets would have to be compiled and distributed on Christmas Eve. If an issue or incident develops that requires council’s attention, a special meeting will be called to deal with the problem, Vivian said.
Benson Police Sgt. Floyd Graf was recognized for 20 years of service by Mayor King at the start of the meeting.
The next council meeting is scheduled for Jan. 4 at 7 p.m. at the Benson Community Center. Benson’s new mayor, Joe Konard, will be sworn in. In addition, Toney King, Larry Dempster and Pat Boyle will be sworn in as council members.
“I’m excited about returning as a council member,” King said. “I’ve enjoyed my five terms as mayor, but am happy to hand the gavel over to Joe Konrad, whom we all support.”
King will be taking Chris Tapia’s place on council.