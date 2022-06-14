The city of Benson held its regularly scheduled council meeting Monday evening, following a public hearing for input regarding potential projects for a Community Development Block Grant to be administered in 2023.
The anticipated amount of the CDBG is $500,000, with funding to be used to benefit low-income persons and areas with a goal to alleviate slum and blight or to address urgent needs.
CDBG input
In past discussions, the city was leaning toward using the funds for improvements at Lions Park, a heavily used venue that council members would like to upgrade with a number of improvements.
CAVE-FM radio manager Paul Lotsof is the only person who provided input regarding the CDBG grant discussion.
Lotsof questioned the community’s push for spending money on park improvements, for such items as a splash pad for kids, new playground equipment and ball fields.
“In November of 2015 the CDBG allotment bought a new restroom at Lions park with a price tag of $138,565,” Lotsof said. “Three years later the city outdid itself and spent $223,630 on restrooms at the park. I’ve never had occasion to use those restrooms but can only wonder if the toilets are plated with gold.”
Lotsof also spoke of discussions about playground improvements that would “make the 10-year-olds delighted,” but questioned what happens in another eight years when those children turn 18 and leave Benson for other opportunities.
“The splash pad and the baseball fields are the least of their considerations,” he argued. “They want to be able to earn a decent living and that doesn’t mean a career of flipping hamburgers or catering to the needs of elderly snowbirds who are gone half the year. Accordingly, Tucson has multitudes of graduates of Benson High School.”
He also pointed out a slow growth in Benson’s population, reflecting a 28% increase since 1980.
He believes Benson’s economic development problem is that nearly all of the community’s young people flee the area “in search of greener pastures” as soon as they graduate from high school.
He pointed to failed promises of economic development, from the opening of Kartchner Caverns in 1999 to the proposed Villages at Vigneto development with its 28,000 homes.
Lotsof believes Benson needs to put more effort into economic development to help the community grow, and rely far less on expectations and predictions, using Vigneto as an example.
“Vigneto would be so huge that it was all the economic development we could ever need,” he said. “Eight years later (from the time the development was announced in 2014) not one house has been built and not one job has been created.”
As a solution to what Lotsof perceives as Benson’s struggling economy and growth, he suggests using the federal funds for a small manufacturing plant that would bring more jobs to Benson, along with potential economic development and growth.
In other business
Council members approved a $68,000 contract for asphalt paving services with Bates Paving & Sealing for Saguaro Drive. The contract approval was applauded by members of SKP (RV) Park, some of whom spoke during the meeting’s call to the public in support of the paving project.
SKP Park, which is in the process of having its streets overlaid with 2 inches of asphalt, proposed that the city have Saguaro Drive overlaid with 2 inches of asphalt at the same time. Council’s approval of the Bates contract, which was part of the city’s consent agenda, will allow that to happen.
Council member Toney King praised SKP Park members for their contributions to the community and said he supports the paving project. SKP is known for supporting a number of local nonprofit organizations and volunteering for Benson Clean & Beautiful, the Benson animal shelter, food pantry and library and much more.
Benson Fire Chief Keith Spangler was recognized for his 15 years of service. Mayor Joe Konrad presented the fire chief with a plaque in appreciation for his service.
City Council meetings are the second Monday of each month at 7 p.m. at the Benson Council Chambers, 599 S. Dragoon St. Meetings also can be viewed on Facebook.