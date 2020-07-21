Benson City Council candidate Jeff Cook is a write-in candidate
Name: Jeff Cook
Age: 68
Occupation: Retired phone company employee
City of residence: Benson
Party Affiliation: non-partisan
Family: Single
Tell us a little about yourself, in 30 words or less: “I’ve lived in Benson since 1954, attended school in the Benson School District and graduated from Benson High School in 1970. I had two newspaper routes while in middle school, and then worked at the Chevron Station while in High School. I have a long history with the community and the people who live here.”
What is the greatest challenge facing the City of Benson at this time, and how do you plan to address it? ”I believe we need independent thinkers when it comes to our city’s leadership. As a former council member who served from 2013 to 2017, I was one of the more independent members on council. I am not a rubber stamp for everyone else’s agenda, which I think is an important component for thorough, intelligent discussions.
What do you like most about serving on city council? My past experiences have shown me that people approach the council with set agendas and then try to force their ideas on the city. As a council member, I am sensitive to all those with concerns and listen with an open-mind to all arguments, no matter how controversial. I like being able to listen to differences of opinion and bring new ideas to the table.
What significant contributions do you feel you can make as a member of the city’s governing body? Our City Council needs to have more open and honest discussions about key issues that impact our community. Having said that, we also need to take more time to work with issues and carefully consider all options, both good and bad, before we vote. The people of Benson deserve council members who make decisions with their best interest in mind.