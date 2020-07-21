Name: Larry Dempster
Age: 79 years old
Occupation: Rancher, spent 35 years with Chevron, author of four books about Cochise County.
City of residence: Benson
Party affiliation: Republican
Family: I’m married to my wife Carol, a local Benson girl. We have three grown children and six grandchildren.
Tell us a little about yourself, in 30 words or less: I came to Benson 1949 when I was in third grade and graduated from Benson High School in 1959. I graduated from the University of Arizona with a degree in business, attended graduate school at the UofA and Arizona State University and then attended graduate school at CAL State University in Long Beach, where I earned an MBA. I worked for Chevron for 35 years, then worked for Santa Fe Railroad, and served in the Air Force and Air National Guard for six years. I returned to Benson and started ranching full time.
In your opinion, what is the greatest challenge facing the City of Benson at this time, and how do you plan to address it? The toughest challenge Benson has is overcoming outside influences from groups that do not have the community’s best interest in mind. In order to overcome these influences, I plan to work hard at supporting long-time Benson residents by doing what it takes to help bring jobs to our city.
What do you like most about serving on city council?
Working together with the other council members to help support Benson’s development. As part of that, I’m happy to be serving on this council. We all get along well, we have diverse opinions and strong feelings about issues, but that is a productive characteristic of this council.
What significant contributions do you feel you can make as a council member?
I bring my personal experience when it comes to the area’s history and the people who have shaped our community. I also have tremendous experience with the kinds of challenges that Benson is going to be facing in the near future.