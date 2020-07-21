Benson City Council candidate Nick Maldonado

Current Benson City Councilmember Anicleto Maldonado has served eight years on the council and is running for another four-year seat.
BIO
Name: Anicleto “Nick” Maldonado
Age: 67
Occupation: Retired Arizona Electric Power draftsman
City of residence: Benson
Party Affiliation: Non-partisan
Family: I’m widowed with four grown-children and 17 grandchildren.
Tell us a little about yourself: I was born and raised in Benson, my mom was born and raised in Benson and my dad was born and raised in Tombstone. So, the Maldonado family has deep roots in this area. I went to school in the Benson School District and graduated from Benson High school in 1970.
In your opinion, what is the greatest challenge facing the City of Benson at this time, and how do you plan to address it? COVID-19 is our greatest challenge. We are following the directives sent down by the state governor and our mayor and city manager are in daily contact with the governor’s office, as the directives are fluid and seem to change daily. We’ll all be glad when this is over, and we can get on with our normal lives once again.
What do you like most about serving on city council? I’ve already served eight years on council — one four-year term and two two-year terms — and am now running for a four-term. Serving on city council is rewarding because I enjoy helping the city move in a positive direction when it comes to prosperity and growth. We have some exciting developments in the works that will be helpful to the community’s future.
What significant contributions do you feel you can make as a council member? I know a lot of the people who live here, I grew up in Benson, and I hope to think that I serve as the voice of the people.