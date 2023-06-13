The Benson City Council approved a number of agenda items at Monday’s regularly scheduled meeting, including assistance with the management of a Community Development Block Grant, procurement of $67,500 for a construction project at San Pedro Golf Course and a report of the city’s financial position for March and April, 2023.
The council unanimously approved a technical assistance contract with SouthEastern Arizona Governments Organization for a $500,000 Community Development Block Grant the city has been awarded from the federal government.
City Manager Vicki Vivian explained how SEAGO’s assistance benefits the city in the following statement.
“Cochise County communities receive their Regional Account CDBG every six years. The grants typically have a life cycle of 12 to 18 months, whereupon the community waits four or five years for the next grant,” which means the city or town’s capacity to manage a CDBG is typically not needed most of the time.
However, SEAGO’s community development program provides that capacity and expertise for the communities they serve. Working with a region that covers communities throughout Cochise, Graham, Greenlee and Santa Cruz counties, SEAGO’s management of the CDBG regional account plays a state-mandated role in implementing the program in this area.
“The Arizona Department of Housing regularly monitors closed CDBG projects, and occasionally these are audited more thoroughly by firms under contract with the state or federal government,” Vivian said. “Compliance with Housing and Urban Development regulations is therefore serious business.”
SEAGO specializes in CDBG management, which includes building successful applications, procurement, environmental reviews, labor standards requirements and post-closeout compliance reviews.
In 2022, the Benson City Council voted to use its $500,000 CBG funds for improvements to Lions Park. Contracting with SEAGO to manage the city’s CDBG project is the most streamlined and efficient way to proceed with the work, Vivian said.
The council also approved an emergency procurement of $67,500 to rebuild a kitchen storage room in the San Pedro Golf Course restaurant, the Benson City Grille, as required following an inspection by Cochise County Health and Social Services.
“The storage room was not constructed properly and doesn’t keep pests and rodents out of the storage area,” said Brad Hamilton, city engineer and public works director. “The county requires that the room be reconstructed, or the restaurant will be required to close.”
InLine Construction, a Tucson company, will be doing the construction project on the building, which includes demolishing the existing wood-frame structure, demolishing and replacing the electric system, raising existing block walls to 8 feet, installing hollow metal double doors and hardware, demolishing and replacing the existing sprinklers, reframing a wood structure for the roof and installing a metal deck for the roof, to name some major renovations to the building.
In a March quarterly report for the golf course, city of Benson Financial Director Megan Moreno reported that the golf course is still operating in the red by $391,517. However, that amount is a turnaround from this time last year when the course was operating at a $460,705 loss.
Moreno also noted the course appears to be behind on revenue projections. While the course services are on target at 74% of budget, the food and beverage revenues are at 50% of budget, while golf shop revenues are right at 39%.
In the city’s April financial report, Moreno noted that 83% of the fiscal year has elapsed. While revenues are up, the report also reflected an increase in expenses, which are attributed to the current economic climate.
Citywide, revenues through April were $16,169,495, reflecting an increase of $3,177,917 from the previous fiscal year.
“Revenues from all funds, including our utility funds, are up over the prior year,” Moreno said. “Year-to-date revenues represent about 62% of the city’s budgeted revenues.”
Citywide expenditures through April were $10,571,568, showing an increase of $1,818,286 over the prior fiscal year. Expenditure increases are seen across the majority of the funds and, year-to-date, represent about 39% of the city's budgeted expenditures, Moreno said in her report.
Benson City Council meetings are the second Monday of the month at 7 p.m. in the council chambers, 599 S. Dragoon St., Benson, with the next regularly scheduled meeting set for July 10.
