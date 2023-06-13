Megan Moreno, city of Benson finance director

City of Benson Finance Director Megan Moreno presents highlights of the city's April financial report at Monday's council meeting. 

 DANA COLE HERALD/REVIEW

The Benson City Council approved a number of agenda items at Monday’s regularly scheduled meeting, including assistance with the management of a Community Development Block Grant, procurement of $67,500 for a construction project at San Pedro Golf Course and a report of the city’s financial position for March and April, 2023.

The council unanimously approved a technical assistance contract with SouthEastern Arizona Governments Organization for a $500,000 Community Development Block Grant the city has been awarded from the federal government.

