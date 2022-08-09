council meeting

From left, Benson firefighter Ron Emmerich, Benson Mayor Joe Konrad, Benson Fire Chief Keith Spangler, Benson Chief of Police Greg Volker, Mescal J-6 firefighter Ron Soto, Mescal J-6 Fire Captain Josh Olander, police officer Thomas Edsall and police officer Andrew Judd participated in a recognition for first responders who stopped a shooting incident during Benson's Fourth of July celebration. 

 DANA COLE HERALD/REVIEW

BENSON — The Benson City Council opened its meeting with recognitions and awards, followed by a Community Development Block Grant update from City Manager Vicki Vivian.

Residents Elton Bowman and Pam Masters were recognized at Monday’s meeting for an award they received from the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality. The ADEQ’s Voluntary Environmental Stewardship Program award was presented to the couple for cleanup projects they’ve accomplished through their all-volunteer Brighten the Path project.

