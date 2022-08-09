BENSON — The Benson City Council opened its meeting with recognitions and awards, followed by a Community Development Block Grant update from City Manager Vicki Vivian.
Residents Elton Bowman and Pam Masters were recognized at Monday’s meeting for an award they received from the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality. The ADEQ’s Voluntary Environmental Stewardship Program award was presented to the couple for cleanup projects they’ve accomplished through their all-volunteer Brighten the Path project.
Bowman and Masters started Brighten the Path six years ago to help keep Benson litter free through ongoing voluntary community cleanup efforts that have gained momentum and resulted in positive improvements throughout Benson. The VESP award was presented to the couple in July, but Vivian said the city wanted to recognize them publicly at a council meeting.
Two Benson police officers, a private citizen and three firefighters were recognized for their response to an incident on July 4 at Lions Park when an individual fired shots in the air from a firearm in close proximity to the Fourth of July fireworks display.
Benson Police Officers Thomas Edsall and Andrew Judd were presented with certificates of commendation, while certificates of appreciation were presented to Garrison Radcliffe of Rapid Towing and Recovery as well as Mescal-J6 Fire District members Capt. Josh Olander, Ron Soto and Leon Vassar for their actions involving the armed individual.
“There were numerous residents and observers present for the fireworks celebration, and four witnesses to the crime were present who reacted to stop the action,” Vivian read from a report.
“While Benson police officers responded to the 911 call, Mescal-J6 Fire Capt. Josh Olander and firefighters Ron Soto and Leon Vassar, and citizen Garrison Radcliffe of Rapid Towing and Recovery, began to verbally confront the perpetrator and shined flashlights in his eyes. The perpetrator threw the firearm away from him and laid on the ground awaiting law enforcement’s arrival.”
After Officers Edsall and Judd arrived on scene, the perpetrator was taken into custody without incident.
“Law enforcement’s response in this situation was quick, professional and consistent,” Vivian read. “Volatile situations occur from an inappropriate law enforcement response and our officers’ actions were commendable; coordinating the arrest of the suspect while listening to the witness’ information to ensure the situation was safe.
“The Benson Police Department is grateful for the quick and timely actions of Josh, Ron, Leon and Garrison. We as a community are safer when we put the lives of others above our own. Thank you.”
Benson Police Chief Greg Volker presented the awards to the responders, and offered words of praise for the way the different agencies worked together.
“I’m new to Benson; it’s my third month here,” said Volker, adding, “I am honored to be the chief of police here. I work with some of the best officers that I’ve worked with in my 30-year career.”
Volker noted there have been five major felonies in Benson since his arrival, and all of the crimes have been solved because of personal relationships between the police department and community.
“We’ve had citizens that come forward with the proper information so we can make arrests,” he said.
An update about Federal Community Development Block Grant funds from the Arizona Department of Housing Regional Account was provided by Vivian.
The city council and administration held hearings in April and June regarding the CDBG and how those funds should be used. At those meetings, the consensus was to have the funding used for additional Lions Park improvements, Vivian said. The components of the scheduled improvements in the application are a proposed restroom/concession building and paved parking near the new ball fields.
The building will be located near the center of the proposed ball fields and will be accomplished through an approved competitive procurement process, Vivian said. The city is recommending a prefabricated concrete building to be delivered by a truck and installed by a crane.
The proposed paved parking area south of the new fields will be started with the regional CDBG funds and completed with other funding as it becomes available. In addition, there will be an asphalt-paved access road to the fields from Direct Way, just west of the site with paved parking. With an estimated 280 square feet per parking space, the city estimates 15 spaces can be accommodated with current cost estimates.
“The proposed restroom/concession facility as well as parking lot access will be ADA (Americans With Disabilities Act)-compliant and accessible,” Vivian said. “These improvements will benefit all of the city of Benson for years to come, as they are intended to be durable improvements with a decades-long life span. The beneficiaries are the city of Benson as a whole, the latter being an overall low-to-moderate income community.”
The next regularly scheduled council meeting is 7 p.m. Sept. 12 at the city council chambers, 599 S. Dragoon St.