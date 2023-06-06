In September 2021 the city of Benson entered into a golf-facility management agreement with a company called OB Sports LLC as a way to help bring improvements to city-owned San Pedro Golf Course.

Through the agreement, OB would be managing the course as an independent contractor. After a few months, Troon Golf purchased OB Sports and took over the golf course management role through a contract that expires at the end of August 2024.

