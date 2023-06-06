In September 2021 the city of Benson entered into a golf-facility management agreement with a company called OB Sports LLC as a way to help bring improvements to city-owned San Pedro Golf Course.
Through the agreement, OB would be managing the course as an independent contractor. After a few months, Troon Golf purchased OB Sports and took over the golf course management role through a contract that expires at the end of August 2024.
As one of the largest golf management teams in the country, Troon is known for its success in taking tired, neglected golf courses and transforming them into well-maintained facilities. Benson’s long-term goal for entering into an agreement with an outside management team was to lower operating costs while improving the course with hopes of attracting more players.
“This company has the negotiating power, resources and ability to run our golf course more efficiently, thereby saving the city money in the long run,” Benson Mayor Joe Konrad said in an August 2021 meeting when the council was considering the management agreement with OB Sports.
Benson council approved the agreement and under OB Sports, now Troon, San Pedro Golf Course’s greens, fairways and equipment benefited significantly through regular maintenance and upgrades. Noticeable improvements to the course were discussed during a council work session on May 16.
However, the golf course restaurant — Benson City Grille — which also falls under Troon’s management, experienced a setback after an inspection conducted by Cochise County Health and Social Services on April 5. The Food Establishment Inspection Report resulted in an eight-day closure of the Benson Grille on April 5, with the restaurant reopening on April 13 after corrective measures had been taken.
When members of the community learned of the restaurant’s poor inspection report and subsequent closure, they expressed concerns and questioned what was being done to prevent violations from recurring.
The concerns
“The violations that came out of that report were not minor infractions,” said Rick Frank, a Benson realtor who used to frequent the restaurant. “I often took real estate clients to the Benson Grille for lunches and dinners. These are people who were interested in purchasing property in Benson and the surrounding area. I chose the restaurant because of the scenic views from the dining room, excellent service, good food and quality drinks.”
In the past, under the former management team and staff, the restaurant consistently earned excellent inspection reports from the county, according to the Grille’s former manager, Lori McGoffin.
“We sometimes had minor things, but nothing serious enough to bring our report down from an excellent rating,” McGoffin said.
As a former restaurant owner, Frank said he was shocked when he learned about the establishment’s closure.
“After acquiring a copy of the inspection report, which is a public record, I was very concerned when I saw the list of violations,” he said.
The inspection revealed a rodent infestation with rodent droppings in the dry storage area, a number of food handling violations, temperature-sensitive food items that required refrigeration not being stored at the proper temperature, a half-eaten sandwich left on the food prep table and outdated beef found in the cold drawer on the cook line. There was ground beef in another area that the inspector reported as “looking very old.”
“In her report, the inspector noted rodent droppings on the peanut butter and baking powder in the dry storage area, and had to direct the person in charge to discard those items,” Frank said. “In fact, at the time of the inspection, the report indicated a rodent infestation throughout the kitchen, which is very troubling.”
Management was directed to clean and sanitize the entire restaurant, including all equipment, surfaces, flooring, the walk-in and other areas. Additionally, there were openings into the restaurant that needed to be sealed in order to prevent rodents from entering the building.
“As someone who was a regular customer, I want to know what has been done to prevent future problems,” Frank said. “I question who the food and beverage manager was at the time this happened, and what qualifications this person has to run a food service business.”
Frank, the broker and owner of United Country Real Estate in Benson with an office in Tucson, said he’s willing to return to the Benson Grille as a customer, but only after he’s confident that all the restaurant’s problems have been resolved.
“When Lori McGoffin was the manager, these kinds of violations did not occur,” noted Frank, who also mentioned a long-time bar and restaurant staff member who left the facility in frustration.
May 16 work session
During a May 16 Benson City Council work session an agenda item appeared that stated: “Discussion regarding the San Pedro Golf Course and Benson City Grille; discussion may include operations, maintenance, proposed events to be held, and possible operational alternatives and their effect on general fund contributions.”
The work session was called as the result of a request by council during a March 29 strategic plan meeting.
Three members of Troon’s management team — Matt Molloy from the Phoenix area, Rob Palmgren, a regional manager from Tucson, and David Nikitas, San Pedro Golf Course manager — were on hand to address questions during the work session.
The general consensus among council members is that the course has improved substantially under Troon’s management.
When asked about the course’s status under the outside management team, Nikitas provided the following comment.
“Since their (Troon’s) arrival, we’ve done nothing but move upward, particularly the golf course itself,” Nikitas said. “We finally have a marketable property. It’s been quite a turnaround. I’m thankful it happened.”
However, when Council Members Toney King and Seth Judd attempted to discuss problems at the restaurant, Mayor Joe Konrad was dismissive, stating the restaurant was not an agenda item, and should not be part of the course’s operations discussion.
King wanted to address the restaurant’s poor inspection report and questioned what training is required for restaurant management.
Wanting to stay focused on the course’s operations, Konrad again declined to discuss the restaurant issue.
“A health department inspection is (part of) daily business that happens in the food industry,” the mayor said. “These violations are common things that happen in the food industry … so we’re getting to a point here where this no longer relates to the (course’s) overall operation, it doesn’t relate to the contributions to the general fund ... ”
When King continued to push with concerns about the restaurant, Konrad directed him to “stay on topic.”
In a conversation following the meeting, King expressed his frustrations, stating that he was consistently “shut down” by the mayor.
“He said that we were losing the focus of the meeting by wanting to discuss that terrible inspection report,” King said. “He wanted to talk about the overall operations of the golf course, but did not consider the restaurant as part of the discussion, even though the restaurant was listed on the agenda.”
Konrad was, however, concerned about the city’s annual financial contribution to the golf course, a contribution that he said is in excess of $400,000 every year. It’s a number the city is attempting to reduce.
Judd also spoke about the City Grille, stating that the restaurant agenda item should have been broader so it could be addressed more.
“I tend to agree with Council Member King and I don’t believe this agenda item was broad enough to express the concerns we had discussed in the strategic planning session,” Judd said.
Like King, Judd wanted to know what actions are being taken to prevent recurring violations.
In an email following the meeting, Judd voiced some of his frustrations with how the meeting was conducted.
“In the discussion about the Benson Grille, I just want to apologize about how the work ession played out last night,” he stated. “I was very frustrated that we weren’t allowed to discuss that health department report and I have expressed that to the City Manager. The agenda item should have allowed us to discuss it. I feel like the report is very much a part of the (golf course) operations, especially since it closed the place down for eight days. The restaurant attracts people who don’t play golf and probably has one of the best views in town. I think It’s important for the future of the golf course.”
Judd said not allowing council members to discuss the restaurant issue and “sweeping it under the rug is not OK, and irresponsible” on the council’s part. He also pledged to follow up on what procedures and training took place to ensure the violations will not happen again.
Handling the issues
City Manager Vicki Vivian sent the following update regarding the restaurant’s status:
“The issues for the golf course are being taken care of,” she stated in an email. “We’re ordering a new freezer and chill drawer. They (Troon) are also extending material on the walls to make them easy to clean. The big ticket item is the storage area that we have an estimate for and is going to Council on June 12 at their meeting. If approved, the work should start right after.”
Benson Public Works Director and City Engineer Brad Hamilton noted the building being used for storage will be undergoing major reconstruction to make it more suitable for appliances and dry storage.
“The estimated cost for reconstructing the storage building is $60,000, which is why it needs to go before the council for approval at Monday’s meeting,” Hamilton said. “Once the project is completed, it should adequately combat the rodent issues.”
Meanwhile, King expressed his relief that the restaurant is getting the upgrades it needs.
“Hopefully, the management team and staff received the training they needed to prevent these kinds of violations from happening again.”