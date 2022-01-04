BENSON — If all goes according to plan, a future Benson City Hall Annex will be completed sometime in June, according to Brad Hamilton, Benson’s public works director and city engineer.
City staff will be moving into a completely renovated 3,500-square-foot modular building which was purchased from Fort Huachuca in 2020.
“This is a fairly new building that was used by Fort Huachuca as a temporary veterinary hospital,” Hamilton said. “We purchased the building in the summer of 2020 and are now going through the renovation process so it can be used as a temporary city hall.”
Hamilton said the current city hall complex has structural problems and will eventually be demolished. In 2018 the building that housed the city council chambers had to be demolished after one corner of the structure sank about 14 inches. Plans are to rebuild a new city hall complex on that site at a later date. Meanwhile, city departments will be working out of the new city hall annex, located at 100 E. Sixth St., once renovation and site work is completed.
Kittle Design & Construction, a Tucson company, was contracted by the city to do the renovations.
“We’ve been working on the building for about a month now,” said Niles Stein, Kittle’s project superintendent. “We’ve completed the interior demolition and are now renovating the inside of the building. Walls have been removed to open the building up, the plumbing is completed and Gamble Electric has finished the rough-in. We’re hanging drywall and will be designing cubicle spaces for employees.”
Stein expects the interior work will be completed sometime in March.
“KIttle Design and BWS Architects have been great to work with,” Hamilton said. “The project is going smoothly and we’re really pleased with the work.”
The 3,500-square-foot commercial-grade building came with a sprinkler system, fire alarms and everything required under building code, Hamilton said. The city purchased the structure for $10,000. The contract for construction work to the building's interior is $327,155.
During a council meeting earlier in the year, Benson Mayor Joe Konrad said the city was fortunate to acquire the building for “next to nothing,” and costs for remodeling are minimal when compared to building a new structure.