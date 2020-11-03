BENSON — Halloween used to be all about kids.
Not anymore.
Today, adults get dressed up right along with youngsters and are just as enthuastic about celebrating the ghoulish world of witches, wizards and zombies, while others gravitate to lighter Halloween costumes.
For those who dared to stop by Benson City Hall last Friday, they got a first-hand look at Halloween revelers with two very different themes.
The Administration Department followed a Hocus Pocus themed Halloween by decorating the office area with eerie spider webs, hauntingly dark spaces, a magical cauldron and witches’ book of spells.
Right out of the 1993 movie, the cast of characters included the Sanderson sisters with Mandy Konrad as Sarah Sanderson, Denise Tapia as Mary Sanderson and Vicki Vivian as Winnifred Sanderson, while Joy Berryhill portrayed Billy Butcherson.
Berryhill walked away as the city’s costume contest winner.
Meanwhile, the Finance Department went with a much lighter theme for its Halloween decor and costumes.
“We decided on a Polar Express theme,” said Gabi Cardenas, who came to work in pink pajamas.
In keeping with the popular children’s book by Chris Van Allsburg and 2004 movie, the finance department’s characters included Michelle Ziatz as Santa and Julie Scheid as the train conductor, along with pajama clad employees Cardens, Melissa Tibbitts and Evelyn Tinsley.
“The two departments went with two totally different looks and both were very well done,” said Mayor Toney King. “This was judged, and the Admin Department won for the best decorations. The judges had their work cut out for them. I don’t know how they did it.”
Judges were Seth Judd and Benson city council members Barbara Nunn, Pat Boyle and Chris Tapia.
A particularly scary-looking pumpkin carved by Denise and Chris Tapia won the city’s pumpkin carving contest.
“I think it’s great that the city holds these kinds of activities and invites the public to come and visit,” Chris Tapia said. “The two participating departments came up with some really creative decorations and costumes.”