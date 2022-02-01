BENSON — Along with highlighting the arrival of new businesses and expansions to existing ones, Benson City Manager Vicki Vivian presented a project update for the city of Benson during a recent Southeast Arizona Economic Development Group luncheon.
Vivian opened her presentation by emphasizing the importance of preparing for Benson’s future while remaining fiscally responsible.
She spoke of new construction that will bring two restaurants to Benson, a Jack in the Box near Safeway and a Burger King in front of Walmart. There also are plans for an expansion to the Love’s Travel Stop at Interstate 10 and State Route 90, but that work has not yet started.
While providing project updates for the city, Vivian spoke of plans for remodeling the Benson council chambers building, a major renovation project to the modular building that will serve as a temporary city hall, a newly completed self-serve fueling station at Benson Municipal Airport and improvements to Lions Park. The following list details those projects.
City Council Chambers After the Benson Lions Club donated its building to the city, the 3,200-square-foot facility became Benson’s Council Chambers. Located at 500 S. Dragoon St., the official transfer of ownership was effective Jan. 1, 2021.
While the city has been using the building for its council meetings for more than a year, council members recently authorized a construction services agreement with Kittle Design & Construction of Tucson for the $82,742 project.
Kittle is the company doing the construction project at the City Hall Annex site. Because the two projects are being done concurrently, the city saves money on construction costs. Once the council chambers work is underway, the project is expected to take about 45 days to complete, depending on supply and personnel availability.
Council meetings will have to be held at another venue while the building is under construction. To date, no construction start date for this project has been provided.
City Hall Annex
Remodeling of the modular building that will serve as a temporary city hall is currently underway. The building, located at 100 E. Sixth St. and dubbed the Benson City Hall Annex, is expected to be completed in June. Once completed, city staff will be moving into a completely renovated 3,500-square-foot modular building that was purchased from Fort Huachuca in the summer of 2020.
The current city hall complex has structural problems and will be demolished and rebuilt.
Kittle Design & Construction was contracted by the city to do the renovation work to the building.
Benson Municipal Airport
A new self-serve fueling station at Benson Municipal Airport was dedicated on June 22, 2021.
The state-of-the-art fueling facility was made possible with funding through the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Economic Development Loan and Grant program, administered by Arizona G&T Cooperatives.
The $360,000 low-cost loan helped pay for the project’s construction after receiving city council approval.
The fueling station is expected to bring more air traffic to Benson while creating direct and indirect jobs. In addition, it’s hoped that Benson and the surrounding community will benefit from a revenue stream the facility is expected to generate.
Lions Park
City Council recently approved a list of improvements to Lions Park made possible through $1.2 million the city of Benson has set aside for the project.
Landscape architect Karen Caesar of Novak Environmental Inc. of Tucson provided a prioritized list of projects for the park improvement plan, based on community and council input.
The plan’s major components include installation of a splash pad, moving playground equipment from the current location to a safer place and constructing new softball/baseball fields.
The project incorporates top concerns expressed by council members and the community, while adhering to the $1.2 million budget. A more complete improvement list will need to be accomplished in phases as more funding becomes available.
City goals
Vivian said the goals are to improve the city of Benson and amenities offered — not only for Benson residents — but residents of surrounding communities as well as short-term and long-term visitors.
“We will keep seeking ways to continue improvements based on direction from the mayor and council, assessed needs, grant opportunities and public input,” Vivian said. “These enhancements will assist in moving the city forward in being poised for the future.”