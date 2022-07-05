Completing projects at Lions Park, concerns about the financial impact the city-owned golf course has on Benson, and attracting economic growth opportunities are examples of issues that were addressed Thursday by Benson candidates running for mayor and city council.
Organized by the Benson/San Pedro Valley Chamber of Commerce, the community heard from two mayoral candidates, current Mayor Joe Konrad and opponent Christopher Tapia, along with six city council candidates running for three open seats in the upcoming election. The three seated council members, Larry Dempster, Barbara Nunn and Cynthia Tapia (no relation to the mayoral candidate), will be vying for re-election against newcomers Aaron Abbott, III, Seth Judd and Levi Johnson.
Council candidates
The six council candidates spoke first, where they were asked whether there is a need for a full-time fire department, about their position on growth in Benson, and what they feel Benson’s strongest asset is, to name a few of the questions.
While most candidates support the idea of a full-time fire department, they also acknowledge that funding one would probably not be feasible for Benson at this time.
Judd said that he supports a full-time fire department, but would like to see more data before making a decision on the issue, mostly because of the expense.
“I think an option would be to create a fire district … ,” he said. “That might be an alternative to a full-time fire department, where we could incorporate J-6 and Mescal and some of the surrounding areas to help share in the cost of that. I’m not opposed to a full-time fire department as long as the funding is there and we really do have a need in the community.”
While Council member Nunn also feels a full-time fire department would be good for Benson, the city does not have the funding to support the endeavor at this time.
“Obviously, a full-time fire department would be the ultimate for Benson, but it will take more growth to get income to fund it,” she said. “We just don’t have the funds…”
Council candidate Johnson suggested adding paid fire personnel in increments, as funding becomes available.
Dempster, Abbott and Cynthia Tapia also support a full-time fire department, but all feel that more data needs to be provided to determine its feasibility, especially given Benson’s tough budget constraints.
On the topic of growth for Benson, all candidates believe that growth is vital, but it needs to be smart, responsible growth.
Abbott touched on economic growth when asked about Benson’s strongest asset, which he says is the community’s location, close to interstate 10 and state routes 80 and 90. Benson Municipal Airport, in addition to the railroad that comes through town, are other important features that could contribute to the community’s growth as a potential distribution hub for big companies, Abbott said. Companies like Walmart, FedEx, UPS and Amazon could utilize the railroad system, the airport and I-0 to bring product in and distribute it through state routes 80 and 90, leading into Douglas, Willcox and Sierra Vista, he said.
Completing a list of projects at Lions Park is another passion that all candidates shared. Money for Lions Park and its upgrades has been set aside, but there have been delays in getting the projects started.
On the topic of the golf course, some council candidates are proposing its closure because of the expense to the city.
Johnson proposes shutting it down and using the property as a massive park for such sports programs as softball, soccer and football.
While Councilman Larry Dempster understands the financial concerns the course poses for the city, he believes that there is a large population of golfers that utilize the course, and the issue should be investigated before taking such a drastic step. Dempster also noted that the new management company, OB Sports, has made strides in rehabilitating the course.
When asked about addressing the community’s blight problem, Cynthia Tapia stated that everyone needs to be active in keeping the community safe and beautiful. She supports the volunteer work of Elton Bowman and Pam Masters who launched “Brighten the Path,” a community cleanup project that has gained tremendous momentum since its start about five years ago.
Tapia, who works for the Benson Hospital, said she’s passionate about Benson and its community culture.
“We have an amazing, positive environment here,” said Tapia, who said people need to have a voice and action to go with it. Council members need to look outside the box for innovative ideas when it comes to addressing community challenges, she said.
Mayoral candidates
On the topic of Benson’s strongest asset, Konrad said the town’s sense of community has always been strong. It’s one of the things that drew him and his wife to Benson more than 30 years ago.
“It was Butterfield weekend when we first visited and it was profoundly apparent that this community was tightly knit,” Konrad recalled. “But unlike some tightly knit communities, we were immediately welcome….”
He also spoke of how Benson Unified School District’s quality education was a big draw and noted that in 2013 Benson School District was named the number one district in the state of Arizona.
Benson Hospital and its commitment to quality healthcare is another asset that Konrad spoke of.
“A good hospital is essential for growth, stability and prosperity,” he said. “When people are looking for a place to raise a family, schools and healthcare are the main things that attract them to a community.”
For Chris Tapia, Benson’s strongest assets are the city employees: the police and fire department staff and the city workers.
“The men and women who work in the field often wear multiple hats to make our city run smoothly,” Tapia said.
He acknowledged the police department for taking the steps to ensure the community is safe and praised the community’s volunteer fire department for their efforts, describing them as the community’s “unsung heroes.”
When asked about the three most important concerns facing Benson, Tapia said that economic development is one of the community’s greatest challenges.
“We need to work together in bringing businesses and technology into the area,” he said. “I want our city to be an area where technology and businesses would want to locate and where people would want to live and raise their families.”
Infrastructure is another issue that Tapia said is a concern.
“We need to partner with the county and state on future projects,” he said. “The completion of Lions Park projects, repairing and renewing the streets and continuing to upgrade and replace outdated facilities while protecting the environment for the future of Benson are some of the infrastructure projects that need to be addressed.”
Public safety is another issue that concerns Tapia.
“As new houses and businesses are going up all over the city and the surrounding areas, we need to start planning for the future by expanding the city’s workforce and providing the best available resources for our first responders,” he said.
In addressing the biggest concerns for Benson, Konrad spoke of the city’s struggling economy and its disproportionate percentage of people living at or below the poverty threshold.
“We currently have 52.4 percent of the population of Benson living at or below that threshold which is established by the United States Department of Health and Human Services,” he said.
“This is why we need to embrace and support local organizations such as the Diaper Bank of Southern Arizona, the Community Food Bank of Benson, Produce on Wheels Without Waste, the Salvation Army and many others.” Konrad said the city needs to budget for and provide amenities such as parks and recreation so the less fortunate can enjoy a quality of life.
Improving the community’s infrastructure before serious failures occur is another issue. Utility systems in Benson are aged and in need of replacing.
The impacts of illegal immigration on public safety systems is another concern the mayor addressed. The community is directly affected by human and drug smuggling because of illegal immigration, which directly impacts local law enforcement, Konrad said.
When asked what inspired him to run for mayor, Konrad said that after serving five years on city council, of which three of those were vice mayor, he felt that running for mayor was a natural progression and he had the experience on council to back the position.
Tapia decided to run for mayor because of how he was supported by the community after being diagnosed with a painful form of cancer.
“When the community was there for me, it inspired me to do more for my community,” he said. “That is one of the reasons why I am running for mayor.”