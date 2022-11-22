Fifteen-year-old Talan Lee, an Operation Christmas Child (OCC) volunteer, hands a carton of gift-filled shoeboxes to Dan Barrera on Saturday while unloading a Benson delivery in Sierra Vista. Dan Barrera and is wife Pat serve as Benson area OCC drop-off coordinators. Benson collected more than 1,300 shoeboxes as part of this year's campaign. Per capita, the Benson area is one of the biggest OCC contributors for the western region, according to area coordinator Ken Kuhn. With First Baptist Church of Benson as the area drop-off point for Benson and surrounding communities, 13 churches, four businesses and several individuals participated in the town's collection effort this year. OCC, a project of Samaritan's Purse, collects gift-filled shoeboxes and delivers them to poor children around the world. The shoeboxes are also packed with a Gospel message about Jesus Christ written in the child's language. Along with the U.S., countries across the globe participate in this international project. Since its inception in 1993, more than 198 million children in 170 countries and territories have received a shoebox through this charitable campaign.
