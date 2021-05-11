BENSON — Improvements will be coming to Lions Park, made possible through $1.2 million the city of Benson has set aside for the project.
Benson City Council approved a conceptual plan for the project’s first phase of work at Monday’s regularly scheduled council meeting following a presentation by landscape architect Karen Caesar of Novak Environmental Inc. of Tucson.
Caesar’s presentation featured a prioritized list of projects based on community and council input from prior discussions. The plan’s major components include installation of a splash pad, moving playground equipment from its current location to a safer place and new softball/baseball fields.
“What we have is a concept plan that shows you spatially what you can do with the current budget that you have,” Caesar told council members at the start of her presentation.
The plan incorporates top concerns expressed by council members, while adhering to the $1.2 million budget. The complete list of park improvements will need to be accomplished in phases as more funding is made available.
The plan’s first phase includes a splash pad, the relocation of playground equipment, the start of a new softball/baseball complex — with enough funding to support one field — a new parking area and restroom.
Caesar’s “top line cost estimate” for the project included the following list, based on current construction costs:
- Grading — $75,000
- Utilities — $60,000
- Splash pad — $350,00 (a 3,000- to 5,00-square-foot pad)
- Relocation of playground equipment — $75,000
- Softball field (unlit) — $350,000
- Parking area for the new ball field — $110,000
- Restroom — $130,000
City of Benson Engineer Brad Hamiliton said city public works crews will be constructing the restroom, reducing the estimate’s $130,000 construction cost.
“I’m very excited about these improvements,” Hamilton said. “This plan represents the first phase in a series of projects that are planned for Lions Park, and we’re looking forward to getting started. Now that we’ve received the council's blessing, the next step in this process is the designing and engineering stage so we can get the construction documents.”
The splash pad will be located north of the park’s big ramada, while the new softball field will be on the west side of the park, across from a wash.
“The ballfield is the first phase of a softball/baseball complex that we’re planning to build, once we have the funding we need for the entire project,” Hamilton said.
Cesare met with council members on March 29 to get feedback about the conceptual plan to ensure she was including major components the council wanted.
Along with the current plan, future elements mentioned during the discussion include pickleball courts, a dog park, walking paths, batting cages and a water feature or fishing pond, to name a few.
During her presentation Monday, Cesare used a graphic that incorporated the future improvements for council to consider once more funding is available.
“This is a living document,” Cesare explained.
While the current package came in $84,000 over budget, council approved the plan.
“There are opportunities when you go out to bid to get hard numbers and alternate contractor bids,” Cesare said. “I feel like you can go forward with this list of improvements and be where you want to be with your budget and have a lot to show for it right out the gate.”
Benson resident Seth Judd has been following the Lions Park discussions at council meetings and has voiced his support for the improvements.
“I’m very pleased to see this is finally happening,” he said in an interview on Monday. “This has been a long time coming. The original plan was adopted in 1989, and a second plan was adopted sometime around 2006. I’m a big supporter of the park improvements and I’m pleased this is happening for my kids and all the kids in Benson.”