Patrick Boyle is running for reelection on Benson City Council.
BIO
Name: Patrick S. Boyle
Age: 68
Occupation: Retired floor installer
City of residence: Benson
Party Affiliation: Non-partisan
Family: Married to my wife, Candy, for 48 years and have three grown-daughters
Tell us a little about yourself, in 30 words or less: I was born and raised in Tucson, and moved to Benson in 2005. My wife has been working at the Benson Hospital for 13 years.
In your opinion, what is the greatest challenge facing the City of Benson at this time, and how do you plan to address it? The greatest challenge we face here in Benson is working with the changing winds of the national markets and finance that we have no control of.
What do you like most about serving on city council? I enjoy working with the city staff and other council members. They all are very good people, dedicated to the city and its residents.
What significant contributions do you feel you can make as a council member? I feel my greatest contribution to the city is working on long range planning.