Editor’s note: The Herald/Review is shining a light on some of Cochise County’s first responders in law enforcement and firefighting for the next several weeks.
These women are just some of the local first responders working to protect us, a small sample of the unsung heroes who utilize skill and compassion at a moment’s notice to help those in need.
Each participant will highlight, in her own words, experiences from their service careers. This is the second installment.
BENSON — When Molly Ingram was in high school, she and a friend thought it would be a good idea to go into law enforcement together.
Reality took over Ingram's life and the career machinations she had as a teenager didn’t quite materialize. Several years later, however, Ingram moved to Arizona where a friend, who happened to be on the Benson Police Department, mentioned that the department was hiring.
“I had that previous interest, so I decided to give it a shot,” she said.
Ingram subsequently was hired by the Benson Police Department and in her first five years she worked on patrol. She is now closing in on 10 years as a police detective.
Ingram says she enjoys being a police officer and working in investigations. She said, “In part because of the people that I work with, we have a really great group of people. We get along well and have a lot of fun together.”
She admits it can be very difficult at times depending on what the particular case may be. When referring to tough or emotional cases, she said, “We’re able to talk to one another and get each other through each situation and keep each other going."
Some difficult cases have caused her to reflect on her own life as well.
“The most trying cases, for me, are definitely the child deaths. You think about your own family and can’t help but see them and to see the effects on the parents. It’s very devastating for everyone involved. Those are the most difficult for me.”
After 15 years, Ingram expects to eventually retire from the Benson Police Department.
When reflecting on the potential growth of Benson she says, “It’ll be interesting to see what happens with our department in the next five to 10 years. It will be exciting. I’ve seen changes already in the last 15, so we’ll hope for the best in the next five to 10.”