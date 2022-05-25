BENSON — While addressing the Benson Digital Learning Center graduating class of 2022, Principal Shannon Sherman praised the commitment and determination of each graduate.
Thirty-six students graduated through Benson Unified School District’s alternative school this year.
“When I say we do things differently at the BDLC, I mean just that,” Sherman said. “Our students spend the entire day in one classroom with me sitting right next to them. We operate as a family, and like most families, there are struggles, there are celebrations, there is laughter, but most of all there is love and support.”
She urged the graduates to set goals and make plans, reminding them that a goal without a plan is just a wish.
Sherman advised the graduates to find a passion and pursue those passions.
“What you put out into the world does come back to you,” she said. “Send out goodness, grace, integrity and love, because those are the things and the blessings I want for each of you,” she said in her closing remarks.
“Remember that you are valued and that you can do really hard things. Never forget to go do good and to be good.”
For Justine Crone, Wednesday’s commencement program represented the start of a new world and promising future.
“Attending the learning center was a good choice for me,” she said. “I’m actually enrolled in Cochise College right now and I credit the learning center for my success. I’ll be studying business management in college, and I’m very excited about my future.”
Brent Dillahunt will be attending nursing school, while Anabel Fimbres plans to attend a community college to start her studies in pediatric nursing.
Landscape design, engineering, cosmetology school and exploring the workforce are examples of paths the graduates will be pursuing.
“The learning center has helped so many students stay on track and graduate, and it allows students to graduate early if that’s what they want to do,” said Harley Rust, the center’s 2022 valedictorian. Rust, who graduated early, plans to continue working at Walmart until she saves enough money to attend cosmetology school in Tucson.
“I’m glad I had the learning center as an option for school, especially after COVID caused so many changes in our school environment,” she said.