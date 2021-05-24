BENSON — Wearing Benson Bobcat red and blue, 35 Benson Digital Learning Center graduates celebrated their commencement program Wednesday evening.
Learning Center Principal Shannon Sherman praised the graduates for facing obstacles head on as they worked to achieve academic goals.
“We know that graduation from high school is a major milestone in life, one that is met through hard work, determination and perseverance,” Sherman said.
“As I look at my graduates tonight, I am reminded of the challenges that each of you have overcome to be on this stage with me.”
Sherman spoke of how COVID had robbed students of traditional senior experiences. She also shared a list of particularly tough hardships many DLC graduates endured throughout school, leading to graduation.
“Collectively, sitting in front of me, I will tell you this group has dealt with homelessness, mental health issues, family loss, financial stress, addiction, full-time jobs and other struggles that we know nothing about,” she said. “These challenges have not defined you, they have refined you.”
She reminded the graduates that family members, friends, teachers and coaches have supported them along the way, encouraging through the tough times, while applauding their successes.
“You have completed your classes and you are here tonight. I want you to keep that attitude of perseverance. Show up every day, work hard, do your best in whatever you’ve been asked to do and you’re going to find success wherever you go.”
Sherman recognized three DLC graduates who earned scholarships for their academic achievements. Valedictorian Eli Marchetti has a full-ride Wildcat Distinction Award from the University of Arizona where he has been accepted into the College of Architecture.
Salutatorian Donta Smolinski was awarded a full-tuition scholarship to Eastern Arizona College where he will be studying theater.
Kayla Sherman, daughter of Shannon and Mike Sherman, both school administrators, earned the Benson Junior Woman’s Club merit scholarship.
Smolinski started in the Benson Unified School School District as a preschooler. The son of Thomas and Gabriellle Smolinski, both of Donta’s parents are Benson graduates, as is his older brother, O’Ryan.
“As a student, I did not begin my tenure at the Benson Digital Learning Center until the wake of my senior year. I transferred from Benson High School to the BDLC in order to avoid the turbulence and confusion of the 2020 and 2021 school year.”
Smolinski joked about some of the high points of studying at home. He talked about sleeping in, doing homework in his pajamas, eating whenever he felt like it and going to the bathroom whenever he wanted to, which he said was the highlight of his senior year.
Along with the benefits of distance learning, Smolinski touched on some of the disappointments.
“I felt that I had lost the highly coveted senior experience,” he said. “I missed the opportunity to take a date to prom ... I never felt the excitement of a final theater production, nor the right to perform in band for my graduation.”
He also spoke of how he and his classmates overcame a number of obstacles as they worked toward graduating.
“We prevailed over what seemed to be insurmountable odds, and did so not because of luck or chance, but because we were willing to work for it,” he said.
Benson DLC valedictorian Marchetti moved to Benson from Alaska about two years ago and attended Benson High School as a sophomore.
Wanting to graduate a year early, Marchetti turned to the Digital Learning Center in his junior year, where he could work at his own pace while completing the required courses for graduation. At 17, he is graduating a year early at the top of his class.
The son of Joe and Sharon Marchetti, Eli has been a straight “A” student through middle and high school.
He started his speech by thanking his parents, teachers and classmates for a successful and memorable year.
Marchetti encouraged his classmates to always look forward and avoid dwelling in the past.
“You have no say in what already happened, but strive to make a difference in what happens going forward,” he said. “I know some of you came into this school missing credits, or feeling as though finishing high school was an impossibility. It would not be unreasonable behavior to see the deficit and quit while you’re behind, but none of you would be graduating now, if you didn’t see the work that needed to be done and decide what to do with the time you have.”
In times in which situations seem overwhelming, Marchetti urges his classmates to keep trying, and never give up.
“You can only accomplish something meaningful if you keep working against the current,” he said.