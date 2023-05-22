Olivia Blalock, the Benson Digital Learning Center 2023 valedictorian, wishes her classmates great success while urging them to work hard and follow their dreams during her speech May 17 at the learning center's commencement program.
Meet Olivia Blalock, Benson Digital Learning Center valedictorian
Question: What are your parents’ names?
Answer: My parents are Mickey and Stacy
Q: Where do you live and what do you like most about living in a small, rural community?
A: I live in Benson.
Q: How long have you attended school in the Benson Unified School District/Benson Digital Learning Center?
A: I have attended school in the district for three years.
Q: What extracurricular activities were you involved in during high school?
A: I was involved in cheerleading for three years of my high school career.
Q: What did you enjoy most about your time at BDLC?
A: What I enjoyed most was meeting so many kind people who supported and encouraged me to succeed in school.
Q: What high school memory/memories really stand out that you would like to share?
A: A memory I would like to share is when my cheer team and I won the state championship. It’s a memory I will always have.
Q: What are plans after graduation?
A: I’m going to be enrolling in the nursing program at Cochise College after graduation.
Q: What advice or words of wisdom do you have for upcoming graduates?
A: My advice for upcoming graduates is to not be afraid to reach out to people for help. Always put in your best effort and be kind to everyone.
"As we move onto the next chapter of our lives, I encourage you to embrace your individuality and use your unique experiences and perspectives to make a positive impact in the world," Blalock said in her valedictory address. "Do not be afraid to take risks, to challenge the status quo, or stand up for what you believe in."
