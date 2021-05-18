BENSON — Eli Marchetti and Donte Smolinski are the Benson Digital Learning Center valedictorian and salutatorian. They will be walking onto the Benson High School football field Wednesday evening when the DLC class of 2021 celebrates its 35 graduates with a traditional commencement program.
Benson DLC valedictorian
Eli Marchetti
Eli Marchetti moved to Benson about two years ago from Alaska and attended Benson High School as a sophomore.
Wanting to graduate a year early, Marchetti turned to the Benson Digital Learning Center, where he could work at his own pace while completing required courses for graduation.
At 17, he is the learning center’s valedictorian.
Marchetti has been accepted into the University of Arizona College of Architecture with the Wildcat Distinction Award, a full-tuition scholarship.
The son of Joe and Sharon Marchetti, Eli has been a straight “A” student through middle and high school.
“I like attending a small school like Benson because it makes it easier to learn who everyone is,” he said. “The teachers here are really great and want their students to succeed. I’ve enjoyed my school experience in Benson and am looking forward to starting the architectural program at the University of Arizona.”
Marchetti said he chose architecture as his career path because he has always been good in math, art and drawing.
“I think architecture is interesting and it seemed like a good way for me to combine those skills,” he said. “I give a lot of credit for my academic success to my parents who have encouraged me and taught me throughout my life.”
When asked about hobbies, Marchetti said his family loves aquariums, and he shares that interest with them.
“My father has some aquariums and I have two fish tanks. We visited the Georgia Aquarium in Atlanta, and that was pretty incredible,” he said. “It’s the most amazing aquarium I’ve ever seen.”
At Wednesday’s graduation ceremony, Marchetti said he plans to offer the following words of encouragement to his classmates.
“When things aren’t going your way, don’t dwell on what has already happened, but strive to make a difference by moving forward. Even when everything seems overwhelming, just dig down deep and keep trying.”
Benson DLC Salutatorian
Donte Smolinski
If all goes according to plan, Donte Smolinski could be commanding the spotlight at Eastern Arizona College this fall where he is enrolled in the school’s music and theater program.
Raised in Benson, Smolinski, 18, has been with the Benson Unified School District from preschool through high school.
The son of Thomas and Gabriel Smolinski, both of Donte’s parents are Benson graduates, as is his older brother, O’Ryan.
“I attended Benson High School through my junior year, but because of issues with COVID, I started with the Benson Digital Learning Center in my senior year,” he said. “Although I was going to lose what most people considered the senior experience — my extracurricular activities in wrestling, theater and band — I knew I had to put my family’s health first. My dad grew up as an asthmatic and has health problems, and my grandparents live close by. I thought it would be best to study from home and lower the risk of exposing family members to COVID.”
Referring to the 2020-21 school year as “COVID chaos,” Smolinski said the decision to finish high school remotely was something he had to do.
For as long as he can remember, Smolinski has been drawn to the creative world of liberal arts, especially music and theater. He plays piano, guitar, saxophone and accordion and writes music.
“I’ve been offered a full-ride scholarship at Eastern Arizona College in their music and theater programs,” he said. “They have an excellent theater arts program there, and it’s a great place for me to get started with an undergraduate degree in a field that I enjoy.”
When asked if he had a message for fellow students, Smolinski borrowed a Star Wars quote.
“This is not the end, nor is it the beginning. It is merely the point of departure. If you choose to shoot beyond the confines of your present disposition, you will learn that the intrepid voyage in which you are about to embark is wondrous with treasures to satiate desires, both subtle and gross. But it is not for the timid.”